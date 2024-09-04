Pitt Makes Final 3 For 2025 G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers basketball team made the top three schools for a Class of 2025 guard, who recently made a visit.
Omari Witherspoon announced his final three schools on Twitter, including Pitt, Maryland and Vanderbilt.
Witherspoon recently made his official visit to Pitt this past weekend on Sept. 1, which made enough of an impression on him that he put them in his final three schools.
Witherspoon, who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., added Pitt to his top10 schools on July 29, just one week after they offered him.. Other schools to make that list included ACC schools in Clemson and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Butler and Xavier, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and rival West Virginia, plus George Mason.
He recently took an unofficial visit to Maryland on Aug. 22 and an official visit Vanderbilt this past week. He took an official visit to West Virginia this past weekend as well, but they failed to make the cut. So too did Xavier, who he cancelled a visit to and both ACC schools in Virginia Tech and Clemson, who he had scheduled visits to on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, respectively.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and truly plays as a combo guard. He loves to attack the hoop with authority and will step back from mid-range or behind the arc to score as well. He also has good court vision and knows where to find his teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Witherspoon also starred for the DC Premier U17 team on the Under Armour Circuit, leading to more schools noticing his abilities.
247Sports and On3 both rate Witherspoon as a three-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 recruit in Washington, D.C. and No. 30 combo guard, while On3 rates him as the No. 4 recruit in D.C., No. 33 shooting guard and No. 133 recruit in the nation.
Witherspoon joins a number of other players who have Pitt in their final schools. This includes five-star guard Meleek Thomas, who has Pitt in his top seven schools, four-star guard Derek Dixon, who has them in his final six schools, fellow four star guard Isaiah Denis, who has them in his top 10 schools and four star forward Niko Bundalo, who has Pitt in his top eight schools.
