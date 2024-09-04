Pitt RB Receives National Award Honor
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid put on a fantastic performance in his first game for his new program, which garnered him national attention.
Reid earned a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, with award going out to the most versatile player in college football at the end of the season. He led Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards in the 55-24 blowout win vs. Kent State in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31.
He also excelled on special teams, taking the first punt return of the season for 78 yards back for a touchdown, bouncing off tackles and showing his quickness as well. He is the first Pitt player to return a punt for a touchdown since former defensive back M.J. Devonshire did it on Sept. 24, 2022 against Rhode Island.
With the Panthers only up 28-21 on the Golden Flashes early on in the third quarter, Reid broke open a 46-yard rushing touchdown, as he sped right past each defender up the middle for the score.
On offense, Reid finished the game with 145 rushing yards on 14 carries, good for 10.4 yards per carry and the long touchdown. Combined with his a catch for 11 yards and the punt return for a touchdown, Reid finished the day with 234 all purpose yards for the Panthers.
Reid earned the starting job at running back two days prior to the Kent State matchup over senior Rodney Hammond, who the program would announce as ineligible for the 2024 season a day later in a press release, but not stating the reason why.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi hired Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell, bringing him to Pitt to install his up-tempo and fast paced spread offense, a contrast from the pro style that prior offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. used the past two seasons, which led to the worst offense in the ACC in 2023.
Bell wanted to bring some of his players to Pitt, which includes Reid and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee from Western Carolina, plus redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who comes from San Diego State, but played for Bell at Western Carolina 2021-22 and at Division II Tusculum in the spring 2021 season.
Reid excelled with Bell at Western Carolina in the FCS the past two seasons, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and one receiving touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production in 2023 as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games last season came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
Pitt will hope that Reid's speed and quickness will continue to create a great rushing attack, as they had the worst rushing offense in the ACC last season. They also will want to see his versatility when it comes to returning throughout 2024.
