Former Pitt Wideout Charged with Misdemeanor DUI
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers Wideout Jordan Addison has been charged with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County for driving under the influence (DUI) charge relating to a July 12th DUI arrest near LAX Airport.
Addison was charged for those misdemeanors after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce that was disabled and blocking lanes from westbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard near the airport.
His court apperance is set for Oct. 7 in Los Angeles, where he will be arraigned and enter his plea for the charges. Addison could face up to six months in jail, face $2,000 or more in fines and is at risk of losing his license for six months, according to Ben Goessling of the StarTribune,
On top of that, Goessling cites the NFL substance abuse policy, which dictates a three-game suspension for abuses that are alcohol related.
This was Addison's second legal issue as a member of the Vikings, as he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 in 2023.
Addison had a solid freshman season, making 60 catches for 666 yards and four touchdowns and showed small moments that would signal what he would do the following year.
His 2021 season is one of the greatest individual seasons in Pitt history and played a large role in helping the program win its first ACC title.
Addison made a program-record 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning him First Team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors, as well as winning the Biletnikoff Award, designating the best wide receiver in college football
His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns that season both rank second in Pitt history, behind fellow Biletnikoff winner Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
His work with Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led to some incredible moments throughout the season. Pickett would also set the program record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, 4,319 and 42, respectively.
Addison's best game came against Virginia in the home finale in Week 12. He made 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns, with his last touchdown coming on a 62-yard catch-and-run to seal the ACC Coastal Title. His catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns rank third, seventh and tied for most in a game in Pitt history, respectively.
He would leave Pitt the following season, controversially, to go to USC, where he had a fine season, but not as spectacular as 2021. The Minnesota Vikings took him with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he made it on to the PFWA All-Rookie Team last season.
He finished his two seasons at Pitt with 160 receptions, 2,259 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving touchdowns ranking sixth and tied for sixth most in Pitt history, respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt OL Out with Season-Ending Injury
- Pitt DE No Longer With Team
- Pitt Legend Predicted to be First Ballot Hall of Famer
- Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Former Pitt LB
- Pitt Gives Injury Update on Sixth-Year OL
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt