Buffalo Bills Sign Pitt LB Shayne Simon
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers veteran linebacker Shayne Simon will get his chance to play in the NFL as he signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) with the Buffalo Bills.
Simon starred for St. Peter's Prep in West Orange, N.J. and would commit to Notre Dame as a part of the Class of 2018.
He played in 31 games for the Fighting Irish and started eight over four seasons from 2018-21, as he made 27 tackles (13 solo), three tackles for loss and five passes defended. He saw the most action for the program in 2020, when he started eight of 11 games, making 14 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss and four passes defended.
Simon suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener in 2021 against Floirda State and would take a medical redshirt.
He would then enter the transfer portal and ended up as a Pitt Panther. Simon spent the past two seasons with the program, where he would start all 25 games, at both Money and Mike linebacker. He accrued 94 tackles (52 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his time with the program.
Simon made 46 tackles (28 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022, starting all 13 games at Money linebacker and leading the Panthers to victory in the Sun Bowl.
He would shift to Mike linebacker in 2023, where he made 48 tackles (24 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two passes defended in the 12 games he started.
Simon is one of two players from the Pitt roster last season to sign as a UDFA, which includes defensive back AJ Woods with the Washington Commanders. Two former Pitt players also signed as UDFAs, which includes quarterback Kedon Slovis with the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end John Morgan with the New England Patriots.
Pitt had three players go in the 2024 NFL Draft, including offensive lineman Matt Goncalves to the Colts in the Third Round. , wide receiver Bub Means to the New Orleans Saints in the Fifth Round and defensive back M.J. Devonshire to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Seventh Round.
