Former Pitt WR Transfers to UNLV
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Jaden Bradley has found a new school where he can close out his college career.
Transferring for the second time after choosing Charlotte upon leaving Pitt, Bradley has committed to UNLV, according to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. He'll reunite with former Panthers receivers coach Brennan Marion, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Rebels.
Bradley played in 18 games over his two years as a Panther and totaled 19 receptions for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns - both of which came in a 21-26 loss to Georgia Tech during the 2022 season.
He struggled to find more playing time for the 49ers this past season. Bradley played in two games against Georgia State and Florida early in September but did not see any snaps afterwards. Bradley did not record a catch during his time in Charlotte.
He'll look to finally put it all together on the field this year out in Las Vegas.
