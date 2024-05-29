Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt WR Transfers to UNLV

A former Pitt Panthers receiver and position coach are reuniting on another team.

Stephen Thompson

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jaden Bradley (81) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jaden Bradley (81) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Jaden Bradley has found a new school where he can close out his college career.

Transferring for the second time after choosing Charlotte upon leaving Pitt, Bradley has committed to UNLV, according to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. He'll reunite with former Panthers receivers coach Brennan Marion, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Rebels.

Bradley played in 18 games over his two years as a Panther and totaled 19 receptions for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns - both of which came in a 21-26 loss to Georgia Tech during the 2022 season.

He struggled to find more playing time for the 49ers this past season. Bradley played in two games against Georgia State and Florida early in September but did not see any snaps afterwards. Bradley did not record a catch during his time in Charlotte.

He'll look to finally put it all together on the field this year out in Las Vegas.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: