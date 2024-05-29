Pitt to Host 3-Star ATH on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host a number of players on official visits in June, including a three-star that the coaching staff is working to build a better relationship with.
Class of 2025 athlete Bryson Williams announced that he will visit Pitt June 13, joining a number of other Pitt recruits that weekend.
Williams plays for St. Mary's Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake, Mich. a suburb of Detroit. Secondary coach Archie Collins plays a role in Pitt's recruitment for Williams, as he primarily recruits the Detroit area, but linebackers coach Ryan Manalac is the head recruiter this time, as Pitt sees Williams as a linebacker, according to an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
He would fit mostly in the star linebacker role, which is also an outside linebacker, who works more in coverage and provides help over the middle of the field for defensive backs.
They also only offered him earlier in May, so getting him in on an official visit means that he sees Pitt as a serious potential landing spot.
Williams made 20 tackles (nine solo) and one interception on defense, while making 24 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also returned nine kickoffs for 487 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five punt returns for 104 yards and one touchdown. His efforts earned him 2023 All-Detroit Catholic High School League Selection honors.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Williams has great speed and strength that allow him to thrive at many different positions across the field. While he plays more free safety than linebacker, it wouldn't come as too difficult to make that transition and excel as a Panther.
Williams holds offers from Big Ten schools in Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, rival Penn Sate and Purdue, Big 12 schools in Kansas and West Virginia, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State and Toledo, Ivy League schools in Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale, as well as Marshall.
He has two other official visits he will take this summer, going to Kansas June 7-9 and Michigan State June 21.
