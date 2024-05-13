Pitt Predicted to Reach Edge of Bowl Eligibility
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a new early win total number from Circa Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Nevada after the conlcusion of spring practices and oddsmakers are expecting an improvement on the miserable 2023 campaign.
Circa has set the Panthers' new win total number at 5.5, with -130 odds for them to go over that tally and +110 odds to fall below that prediction. It puts Pitt right on the edge of bowl game contention after missing postseason eligibility for just the second time in Pat Narduzzi's nine seasons as head coach of the Panthers.
That figure puts the Panthers on par with such teams as Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, South Carolina and UCLA, who also have win total lines of 5.5. 11 of 17 ACC teams have higher win total figures from Circa than Pitt.
After suffering a major setback during the 2023 season and enduring the worst season of the Narduzzi era, Pitt underwent massive changes to its roster and coaching staff. They lost some high-profile starters to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, particularly on defense, and turned over all but two members of the assistant coaching staff.
The message was clear - Pitt isn't satisfied with 3-9 and will make whatever changes necessary to ensure they don't fall back into that hole again this season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt CB Named Impact Rookie For Raiders
- New York Lands Pitt Guard in Latest Mock Draft
- Pitt Misses Out on 2025 LB Target
- Pitt Star Shines at G League Camp
- Pitt Football Adds Nebraska Transfer DE
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt