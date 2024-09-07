Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win Over Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers pulled off an improbable 28-27 come from behind victory in Cincinnati, staying undefeated on the season at 2-0.
The Panthers trailed 27-6 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter before a furious rally led by quarterback Eli Holstein and Running back Desmond Reid propelled the team over the Bearcats. This was the largest comeback for the Panthers since their 36-35 win over Navy in 1971
Holstein started the game cold, throwing an interception on Pitt's first possesion, and didn't fare much better until the Panthers' comeback began late. Holstein began to move the ball effectively and threw 3 touchdown passes to Konanta Mumpfield and Desmond Reid to pull the Panthers within 2 before the final drive
Mumpfield greatly improved from his week 1 performance with five receptions, two touchdowns of 11 and 38 yards, respectively, and 123 receiving yards. Desmond Reid continued his hot streak to the season, finishing with 234 all-purpose yards. 148 of those came on the ground on 19 carries, good for 7.8 yards per carry. Reid showed off his potential in the passing game as well, tallying 106 yards on 6 receptions, including a 56-yard catch and run touchdown
Kicker Ben Sauls tacked on 3 field goals for the Panthers, two in the first half from 47, 53 and the game-winner from 35.
Of course with such a dramatic win over a rival, Panther fans who had been on edge all afternoon took to Twitter to express their jubilation, relief, excitement, and of course a light ribbing of Cincinnati and their fans.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Desmond Reid Explodes as Pitt Claims Comeback Over Cincinnati
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati
- Pitt Announces Travel Roster vs. Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Gets Massive Boost For Pitt Game
- Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Cincinnati
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt