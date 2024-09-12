Pitt vs. Cincinnati TV Ratings Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made an historical comeback in their 28-27 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the River City Rivalry last weekend, which fans across the nation got to watch.
The game, which ESPN2 broadcasted, had 304,000 viewers according to SportsMediaWatch. The game ranked No. 24 in the country last weekend, across major television channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Nework, Fox Sports 1 and truTV.
This matchup had more than 200,000 viewers than their 55-24 blowout win in the season opener at home vs. Kent State, which had 83,000 viewers for a noon kickoff on ESPNU.
The Bearcats went up early and held a 27-6 lead midway through the third quarter. The Panthers battled back with three straight touchdown drives and would win the game late on a 35-yard field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls with less than 30 seconds remaining, 28-27.
Junior running back Desmond Reid starred for Pitt in this game, earning ACC Running Back of the Week honors. He had six catches for receiving 106 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Holstein earned his second ACC Rookie of the Week honor, throwing three touchdown passes and completing 10-of-11 passes in the fourth quarter to help get the win. Senior Konata Mumpfield had five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns to earn ACC Wide Receiver of the Week Honors. Sauls also earned ACC Specialist of the Week for his three field goals, including a career long 53-yarder at halftime and the game winner.
The comeback served as the largest for Pitt in over 50 years, when they fell behind 35-10 to Navy at halftime in 1971 before winning 36-35 at home.
Pitt will hope to keep the winning going in front of an even larger television audience as they host rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on ESPN2 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.
