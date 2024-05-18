Pitt Walk-On Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw a number of players depart the program in the second transfer window, including a veteran walk-on defensive back.
Both 247Sports and On3 list sixth year defensive back Dante Caputo in the transfer portal. Caputo still has Pitt in his Instagram bio, and the program still lists him in the roster, but with those two recruiting sites listing him in the portal, it's highly unlikely that he is not in there.
Caputo hails from nearby Wexford, Pa. and played for North Allegheny, where he featured as a two-time all-conference linebacker. He made 124 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four blocked punts, three forced fumbles and two interceptions from 2016-18, helping NA make the playoffs each of those years.
He would then spend 2019 and 2020 as a walk-on at Wisconsin, before transferring to Pitt.
Caputo played in just one game in his three seasons with Pitt from 2021-23, which was the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas in 2022. He did not record any stats.
He joins a number of players who entered the transfer portal in the second transfer window, following the end of spring practices in mid-April.
This includes fellow defensive back Jahvante Royal, linebacker Solomon DeShields, defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Antonio Camon, offensive linemen in fellow walk-on George French II and Dorien Ford, tight end Cole Mitchell, wide receiver Israel Polk and quarterback Christian Veilleux.
Veilleux transferred to Georgia State, while Hayes landed at Colorado and DeShields went to Texas A&M.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Struggling in Transfer Portal
- Pitt Hosting 2025 3-Star on Official Visit
- Bosnian Sharpshooter Commits to Pitt
- Pitt Volleyball Recruits Receive Fab 50 Distinction
- Pitt's Jeff Capel Praises New Transfers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt