Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their starting lineup vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats in the River City Rivalry at Nippert Stadium.
Pitt Football Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati
Offense
Quarterback-Eli Holstein
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Konata Mumpfield
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Branson Taylor
Left Guard-Jason Collier Jr.
Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Ryan Baer
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Nick James
Defensive Tackle-Nakhi Johnson
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Braylan Lovelace
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Javon McIntyre
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Cornerback-Rashad Battle
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
Eli Holstein makes his second straight start and his first start on the road in his young career, after redshirting last year at Alabama. He completed 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout victory over Kent State in the season opener at home.
Junior running back Desmond Reid will make his second straight start at his position over senior Rodney Hammond Jr., who is ineligible for the 2024 season.
Sixth year offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr. will start at left guard for the Panthers over fellow sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby. Jacoby suffered an injury late in the win over the Golden Flashes and didn't return. He is dressed for the Bearcats and may play later on in the game. Jacoby also missed all of the 2023 season with an injury he suffered prior to the season.
Senior Donovan McMillon will start over fellow senior Phillip O'Brien Jr. at safety, while redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson will start over redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal at defensive tackle. O'Brien and Neal started last week against Kent State.
This matchup will serve as the last between Pitt and Cincinnati for the forseeable future, with no River City Rivalry games on scheduled in upcoming seasons.
The Panthers would win in 2010 at Nippert Stadium, but lost their final two matches in the Big East in 2011 and 2012.
The two teams met up again in Pittsburgh in 2023, which saw Cincinnati hold off Pitt for a 27-21 victory. Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec had a terrible game, completing just 10-of-32 passes and missing all 11 targets to wide receiver Bub Means.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi will also get a chance to get his first win against the team he coached for as defensive coordinator from 2004-06.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Announces Travel Roster vs. Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Gets Massive Boost For Pitt Game
- Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Cincinnati
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Cincinnati
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. Cincinnati
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt