Steelers' Beanie Bishop Jr. Holds Nothing Back vs. Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and former West Virginia player Beanie Bishop Jr. doesn't care much for the Pitt Panthers and had no regrets for his actions.
Bishop posted an Instagram story on June 3, where he went on the Pitt logo and swiped his cleats all over it at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the practice facility the NFL franchise and college program share in the South Side flats.
He also put the location as the 'University of Pittsburgh'. where he put a poop Emoji on the Pittsburgh portion, referencing the chant from WVU fans towards Pitt known as, 'Eat Sh*t Pitt.'
Bishop addressed his actions at the fifth OTA (Organized Team Activities) and regretted nothing, taking a swipe at the Pitt players.
"You know, they always talk," Bishop said. "Especially like, after they beat us last year, they had a lot to say and you know, things got quiet as the season went on. That was pretty much it. I kind of looked at it as the Beanie Bishop fan club."
Bishop spent just one season with West Virginia, but made the most of his time in the Backyard Brawl in 2023 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV.
He made an interception, one of three from the Mountaineers defense against Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec, in the 17-6 victory.
Bishop made himself a fan favorite of the Mountaineers following the game, showing little respect towards Jurkovec.
"We knew coming into the game too that their quarterback wasn't, he wasn't that good at his job or whatever," Bishop said.
Bishop doesn't care much about whether he's like from any Pitt players, coaches or fans, as he wants to totally embrace the fierce rivalry.
"Obviously people not gon' like me, based off what school I went to and it's fine," Bishop said. "It's part of the rivalry. We don't like them guys, they don't like us."
Pitt and West Virginia meet up for the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl this season on Sept. 14 in Morgantown.
The Panthers won both of the past two matchups at home, 38-31 in 2022, with the pick-six from M.J. Devonshire, and 38-34 in 2024, as they erased a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining.
“You don't like those guys," Bishop said about Pitt. "It's pretty self explanantory. If you go and ask them, they probably hate me, and do I care? No, not really. That’s just part of it. If you go ask any fan in Baltimore what do they think about the Steelers, they hate us, so it is what it is, it's just part of the rivalry."
The Backyard Brawl will not occur for three seasons after this matchup, with the schools facing off for another four consecutive years from 2029-32. Pitt will host in 2029 and 2031 and West Virginia will host in 2030 and 2032.
West Virginia has won the past three matchups at home, including 19-16 in 2009 and 21-20 in 2011, the last two games in the Big East before the rivalry took an 11-year hiatus due to West Virginia leaving for the Big 12 and Pitt heading to the ACC the season after.
The last Pitt win in Morgantown was the famous '13-9' victory in 2007, when Pitt knocked off No. 2 West Virginia as a 28.5 point underdog and ended their rival's chance at the BCS National Championship Game.
