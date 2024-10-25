Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH -- No. 19 Pitt Panthers put on one of their best defensive displays in recent season, as they dominated Syracuse in a 41-13 blowout at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt is now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, with their start matching the best to a season since 1982, when Hall of Famer Dan Marino served as the quarterback.
This also improves their record to 10-2 over the Orange (5-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) since they joined the ACC and keeps them undefeated at home against them since 2003 against the Orange, 11 straight wins at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.
They are also 44-33-3 against the Orange in the all-time series, 19-4 since 2002, with this the 70th straight season the two teams faced off against each other.
Pitt forced Syracuse senior quarterback Kyle McCord five interceptions and three pick-sixes, all by linebackers. Sophomore Rasheem Biles picked off the fourth pass of the game and ran it back for a score, sixth year Brandon George caught one off the ground, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis took one 59 yards into the end zone, all in the first quarter.
This was the first time that Pitt had two pick-sixes in the first quarter since M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams intercepted the first two passes of the game against Virginia on Nov. 12, 2022 from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Sophomore Braylan Lovelace got the third pick-six late in the first half to increase the halftime lead to 31-10. Senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. made an interception, the only non-linebacker to do so.
The five interceptions in the game matched the most for Pitt since they had five in a 34-10 win over UConn on Dec. 6, 2008.
Redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls also had a great game, with two field goals of 49 yards and 57 yards, making him 12-of-12 on the season.
The first one he made was his 13th straight field goal dating back to 2023, which set a new school record for most consecutive field goals. This eclipsed the previous record of 12, that both Chris Ferenick in 1995 and Conor Lee in 2007 held.
