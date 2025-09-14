WATCH: Pitt's Eli Holstein Addresses Loss to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pitt Panthers redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein didn't have the game he wanted in the 31-24 overtime loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Holstein completing 22-of-37 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Mountaineers, as the Panthers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
He struggled early on, throwing 11 incompletions and a red zone interception in the first half, which kept Pitt down 7-3.
Holstein did improve in the second half, throwing a touchdown and running another one in, giving Pitt a 10-point lead, thanks to two more field goals from freshman place kicker Trey Butkowski.
He took responsibility for the defeat and said that the offense didn't execute when they needed to, leading to the loss.
Holstein also spoke on the loss of senior running back Desmond Reid, who missed most of the game with an unknown injury.
Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Loss to WVU in Backyard Brawl
The Panthers defense also struggled late on, as they couldn't stop the Mountaineers on the final drive, with 13 plays and 87 yards over 2:36 to tie the game at 24 with 11 seconds remaining.
Panthers junior linebacker Braylan Lovelace had a solid game, making a crucial third quarter interception, and also making nine tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup vs. the Mountaineers.
Lovelace spoke on his unit not stopping the run when they needed to, as they gave up 174 yards on the ground, including 141 yards to WVU redshirt senior running back Tye Edwards.
He also spoke on the defense and how tired they were towards the end of the game and why they didn't get it done late on.
Pitt LB Braylan Lovelace Addresses WVU Loss in the Backyard Brawl
