Pitt Reveals Travel Roster for Backyard Brawl

The Pitt Panthers have revealed which players traveled to Morgantown for the 108th Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrives to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrives to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
There is about an hour and a half until Pitt kicks off against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, and the Panthers have arrived at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Pitt has brought 74 players to Morgantown for the 108th Backyard Brawl, and there aren't too many notable absences.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week that he would bring the entire team on the trip, and despite nine busses rolling into town, there were still some players who either didn't make the trip or weren't listed on the travel roster.

C.J. Lee, Davin Brewton, Maverick Gracio and Jaeden Moore are not listed on the roster. Neither are any of the players who have been ruled out for the season. Moore isn't listed on the roster but traveled to Morgantown with his foot in a boot.

Jake Overman and Rashad Battle, who didn't play last week against Central Michigan, did make the trip to Morgantown, but it remains to be seen whether either will actually play against the Mountaineers.

Pitt and West Virginia are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Those who did not make the trip to Morgantown will be able to watch the game on ESPN, receiving a prime slot on national television.

It's the final meeting in the series until 2029, and while the series was extended earlier this week, a win would go a long way in securing bragging rights for the next few years - and give the Panthers a 3-1 advantage since the rivalry was resumed in 2022.

West Virginia is coming off a surprising loss to Ohio on the road last weekend, dropping the Mountaineers to 1-1 early in head coach Rich Rodriguez's return, but the Panthers certainly aren't overlooking the Mountaineers.

"We're excited to get into this week, as you guys all know," Narduzzi said on Monday. "We're excited. We're excited about the game that presents itself here. Rich Rodriguez, obviously a fantastic football coach, been around, won a lot of football games, a heck of a coach. It will be a heck of a ballgame down in that atmosphere in Morgantown. We're excited about that."

