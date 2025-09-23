Former Pitt Kicker Gets New NFL Opportunity
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers kicker Ben Sauls signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, the team announced on Sept. 23.
Sauls previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason and was 5-for-6 on field goal attempts, with a long of 50, and was 6-for-6 on PATs. The Steelers informed Sauls that he would be waived on Aug. 25, prior to the NFL's roster deadline.
The kicker position in Atlanta is currently in flux, and Sauls could very well get his first NFL opportunity as a starting kicker. The Falcons recently cut veteran kicker Younghoe Koo and moved forward with Parker Romo, who went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts in the Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
However, Romo went 0-for-2 on field goal tries in Atlanta's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Sauls made 52-of-64 (81.3%) field goal attempts and went 122-for-124 (98.4%) on PATs in his five seasons at Pitt.
His most impressive season was his redshirt senior year, where he went 21-for-24 on field goals, with a long of 58 yards, and went a perfect 44-for-44 on PATs. Sauls also had six games where he made 50+ yard field goals that season.
Sauls was also a PFF All-American and made the All-ACC Third Team as a senior. He then participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and was named to the West All-Practice Team as well.
Sauls went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and was signed by the Steelers on April 26. He was the primary kick for Pittsburgh in the three preseason games this year.
He started strong with a 36-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on PATs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the preseason. In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sauls made both of his PAT attempts, but pushed a 43-yard field goal try to the right for his only miss of the preseason.
Suals' best performance came in the final week of the preseason against Carolina when he went 4-for-4 on field goal tries, with a long of 50 yards, accounting for 12 of the Steelers' 19 points in that game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Freshman DB Promoted to Starter
- Pitt Stars Who Deserve Jersey Retirement
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Bye Week
- Pitt HC Gets Honest About Issues After Bye Week
- Pitt Likely to Add Extra ACC Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt