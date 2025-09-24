What to Make of Minor Changes on Pitt Depth Chart
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers released their Week 5 depth chart, and for the first time this season, it came after the coaching staff had an extra week to process the roster - following the first three games of the season.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said not to put too much into the depth chart, as he's known to do.
"I hope they're not looking at the depth chart," Narduzzi said. "They see a depth chart every day in here when they get on the field in practice, so I don't know if they're really looking at the depth chart. I hope not. I don't know when he releases it or whatever, but I'm not reading what the depth chart looks like out there. I'm focused on Louisville."
"So I don't know if the depth chart matters. You're going to get your opportunity, you've got to go make plays and execute."
Still, there are things to note. There aren't any true demotions. It's really not all that different from the first few iterations.
Desmond Reid is still listed as the starter on the depth, which isn't a surprise considering the depth chart doesn't take players off unless they're out for the season, but Reid didn't finish the game against West Virginia. Akk Narduzzi offered at his press conference was, "(Reid) was out there," at practice. Juelz Goff is still listed as the lone No. 2 running back.
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks is now listed as a co-starter with Deuce Spann, who has received a much larger work load over the last two games. He's hauled in four receptions for 50 yards (and 39 yards in kick return yards) over the last two weeks.
"Deuce has done a nice job," Narduzzi said. "Again, I think maybe someone asked that question after the game the other day. Blue was cramping up a little bit; I think that's why you saw him -- it was a hot day when we played a lot of plays. But Blue -- I think whoever asked that question about why Deuce was in there, but we've got trust in Deuce. Deuce is a starter as well in my opinion. He does a nice job of executing and doing things right. Both those guys will get the even share out there, and we'll see who makes more plays."
There are also now three starters listed at tight end. Jake Overman began the season as the lone starter, but as he's dealt with an undisclosed injury over the last two weeks, it's opened up opportunities for Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas.
"I feel good with all three of them as starters really," Narduzzi said. "Malachi has done a great job when he's in there in there. Holmes has done great. And we hope and hope and hope that Overman is ready to go."
Holmes, in particular, has been a surprise contributor this season. He arrived as a blocker but quickly flashed his pass catching chops. There's an opportunity there.
On the defensive side of the ball, Shawn Lee Jr. has earned an "or" at cornerback, alongside Tamon Lynum. Lee, a true freshman from Harrisburg, Pa., played all 93 defensive snaps against WVU, after playing the majority of snaps against Central Michigan, and has really impressed the coaching staff.
"I see him as a starter right now. That's probably why I put that O on there. Shawn Lee is a football player, we said it through camp, and he's just going to continue to get more reps because you put him out there and you trust him. The game doesn't get too big for him. In a big atmosphere, in a power forward game, he didn't play like a freshman."
