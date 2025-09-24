Inside The Panthers

What to Make of Minor Changes on Pitt Depth Chart

The Pitt Panthers released a new look depth chart following the first bye week of the 2025-26 season.

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman JuJu Anderson (35) and wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) take the field to play the Duquesne Dukes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers released their Week 5 depth chart, and for the first time this season, it came after the coaching staff had an extra week to process the roster - following the first three games of the season.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said not to put too much into the depth chart, as he's known to do.

"I hope they're not looking at the depth chart," Narduzzi said. "They see a depth chart every day in here when they get on the field in practice, so I don't know if they're really looking at the depth chart. I hope not. I don't know when he releases it or whatever, but I'm not reading what the depth chart looks like out there. I'm focused on Louisville." 

"So I don't know if the depth chart matters. You're going to get your opportunity, you've got to go make plays and execute."

Still, there are things to note. There aren't any true demotions. It's really not all that different from the first few iterations.

Pitt Week 5 Depth Chart
Pitt Athletics

Desmond Reid is still listed as the starter on the depth, which isn't a surprise considering the depth chart doesn't take players off unless they're out for the season, but Reid didn't finish the game against West Virginia. Akk Narduzzi offered at his press conference was, "(Reid) was out there," at practice. Juelz Goff is still listed as the lone No. 2 running back.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks is now listed as a co-starter with Deuce Spann, who has received a much larger work load over the last two games. He's hauled in four receptions for 50 yards (and 39 yards in kick return yards) over the last two weeks.

"Deuce has done a nice job," Narduzzi said. "Again, I think maybe someone asked that question after the game the other day. Blue was cramping up a little bit; I think that's why you saw him -- it was a hot day when we played a lot of plays. But Blue -- I think whoever asked that question about why Deuce was in there, but we've got trust in Deuce. Deuce is a starter as well in my opinion. He does a nice job of executing and doing things right. Both those guys will get the even share out there, and we'll see who makes more plays."

There are also now three starters listed at tight end. Jake Overman began the season as the lone starter, but as he's dealt with an undisclosed injury over the last two weeks, it's opened up opportunities for Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas.

"I feel good with all three of them as starters really," Narduzzi said. "Malachi has done a great job when he's in there in there. Holmes has done great. And we hope and hope and hope that Overman is ready to go."

Holmes, in particular, has been a surprise contributor this season. He arrived as a blocker but quickly flashed his pass catching chops. There's an opportunity there.

On the defensive side of the ball, Shawn Lee Jr. has earned an "or" at cornerback, alongside Tamon Lynum. Lee, a true freshman from Harrisburg, Pa., played all 93 defensive snaps against WVU, after playing the majority of snaps against Central Michigan, and has really impressed the coaching staff.

"I see him as a starter right now. That's probably why I put that O on there. Shawn Lee is a football player, we said it through camp, and he's just going to continue to get more reps because you put him out there and you trust him. The game doesn't get too big for him. In a big atmosphere, in a power forward game, he didn't play like a freshman."

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

