WATCH: Pitt Coaches Preview ACC Opener vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are fresh off its bye week, with the Louisville Cardinals now on the schedule, and a couple of assistants spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice.
Running backs coach Lindsey Lamar and defensive line coach Tim Daoust touched upon their respective units, detailed progress made during the bye week and what's up next against the Louisville Cardinals.
The running back unit is in flux with star Desmond Reid exiting the West Virginia loss early, and Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner could be tasked with shouldering a heavier load.
The defensive line is off to a strong start, helping the Panthers lead the ACC with 12 sacks while holding opponents under 85 rushing yards per game, but Daoust wants the unit's best days to be in the future.
An important matchup against Louisville, the start of ACC play, could be decided by the play on the line — and the skill players.
