WATCH: Pitt Panthers Spring Scrimmage Highlights
On Sunday, the Pitt Panthers churned out highlights from its first live scrimmage of spring camp. According to feedback from multiple 2026 prospects who attended the scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, the defense had an excellent outing.
"Really, just the entire defensive back room," Pitt safety commit Isaac Patterson told Inside the Panthers on Sunday night. "They all balled out at spring practice, especially during the scrimmage. I think the defense had five total turnovers, three that came from the safeties, which is just crazy. And I really just like the way they play, just getting a feel for how I'm going to be used when I'm there."
A 2026 tight end who earned an offer from the Panthers earlier this month, Tyler Ruxer out of Indiana also mentioned the defense looked very sharp on Saturday.
In the video, returning starting offensive tackle Ryan Baer showed increased leadership as he gave his teammates a pep talk prior to the scrimmage kicking off.
This tracks with comments from Baer earlier in spring camp during a post-practice press conference regarding an attempt to be more vocal among the offensive line and across Kade Bell's unit as a whole.
Marking interceptions in the footage are star All-American linebacker Kyle Louis and returning defensive back Cruce Brookins who should earn an expanded role this year. Fellow safety Javon McIntyre is also shown picking off a pass, a back-end player who recorded 51 combined tackles last season.
Shown toting the football are running backs who could fill the second and third running back spots behind starter Desmond Reid - Juelz Goff and converted receiver Justin Cook.
Along with Kenny Johnson, early-entry freshman receiver Tony Kinsler is shown making an athletic play.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Offense
- Pitt Panthers Toughest Opponents in 2025
- Pitt Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Recruiting: Recent TE Offer Recaps Visit
- WATCH: Jon Gruden Receives Package From Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt