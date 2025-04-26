Will Pitt Players Get Drafted on Day Three?
Will we see one member of the Pitt Panthers drafted today?
Two?
Perhaps three or four?
Let's discuss five Panthers, starting with a four-year contributor and former Buffalo commit.
Gavin Bartholomew
Through the first four rounds at his position, Colston Loveland (Michigan) was picked before Tyler Warren (PSU) at No. 14, an unexpected development.
Mason Taylor was next at No. 42 to the Jets. The Rams claimed Terrance Ferguson (Oregon) four picks later, and the Seahawks swooped in to draft one of Cam Ward's favorite targets tight end Elijah Arroyo (Miami) another four picks later.
You may not be familiar with him, but Harold Fannin Jr. logged more than 1,500 receiving yards last season for Bowling Green. You can be sure the Cleveland Browns were well aware of that production when the organization drafted him in the third round.
Five tight ends are off the board, but many talented hopefuls remain, including Mitchell Evans out of Notre Dame, Jake Briningstool from Clemson, Thomas Fidone II from his home-state Huskers, and so on.
The tight end market is less watered down, but the waiting game remains.
Konata Mumpfield
Three receivers came off the board in the first round before the frequency of picks at that position increased thereafter. Four pass-catchers were selected in Round Two followed by a half-dozen in Round Three.
The Cardinals, the Bills, the highly active Browns (five picks already in the books), the Cowboys, the Saints, the Jets, the Steelers, the Seahawks, and the Titans are all considered to be in the market for a receiver moving forward.
Yet more than 10 pass-catchers rank above Mumpfield according to popular draft hubs.
At the same time, those rankings consistently do not match up with when and where many players are selected. So, buckle up.
Donovan McMillon
His Relative Athletic Score was among the 100 best among more than 1,100 strong safeties who tested in pre-draft combines dating back to the 1980s. How about that?
His combine scores could certainly be the basis of safety-hungry teams like, reportedly, Carolina, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, or Washington could reach forward and take a shot on the Peters Township High School product.
Brandon George
While McMillon's Pro Day numbers were outstanding, Brandon George was the one who turned the most heads. In a linebackers class that isn't particularly special this spring, could Brandon George become a draft pick instead of going the undrafted free agent route as expected prior to Pro Day?
Jalon Walker, Jihaad Campbell, Carson Schwesinger, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Nick Martin were picked over the last two days.
The majority remain on the board entering Day Three, including some with excellent college careers under their belts, Cody Simon and Barrett Carter included. But four rounds will be decided today, and George will be keeping a watchful eye over his phone.
Branson Taylor
The tackle position is always popular this time of year. But will Branson Taylor's season-ending injury keep him out of a Day Three consideration?
Either way, this kid's a heck of a football player. Whether it's a final-round pick or a phone call to sign undrafted thereafter, he has a shot to play guard and/or tackle professionally.
