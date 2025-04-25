Five Most Consequential Players on Pitt's Defense
PITTSBURGH — How will the Pitt Panthers' defense operate this fall?
With two of college football’s 10 best linebackers returning alongside multiple starting defensive linemen, both starting cornerbacks and more, Randy Bates could field a quality unit in 2025.
Who are the five most consequential players within that group?
Let’s break it down.
DE Jimmy Scott
“His motor is running all day long now,” Pat Narduzzi said about Scott during spring camp. “There were some ups and downs with him, but he's become a complete player, which is what you want him to do.
“You talk about getting three percent better every day. I think Jimmy has. He's gotten better mentally and physically and technically. So, I'm excited about him.”
If what Pitt’s head coach said about Scott materializes this fall, the defensive end could become one of the most consequential players on either side of the ball.
LB Kyle Louis
Will Pitt fans see a rerun of the season that lifted Kyle Louis to All-American status?
If the New Jersey product can improve on his 100 total tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions (including a pick-six) from 2024, not only will he be the best player in the Pitt defense (again), but he could be among the very best defensive players in the ACC.
CB Rashad Battle
The Panthers face Notre Dame, Miami, Louisville, and Syracuse (who just landed quality Notre Dame transfer QB Steve Angeli) this year. Quality quarterbacks will look to slice and dice the Randy Bates defense.
It’s why Rashad Battle is a significant piece of the puzzle.
The jury is out on the reinforced defensive line, equipped with three transfer defensive ends. However, if the pass rush improves, it could greatly benefit Battle on the perimeter, potentially creating a lot more opportunities to create turnovers.
S Cruce Brookins
“Cruce is a playmaker. Let's just be serious," Randy Bates said in an April 10 presser. "He looks bigger every time I see him…He's still a fairly young guy. So, that's the exciting thing with Cruce. But Cruce had a good spring. I think he's even more knowledgeable about the defense because those two guys at safety are our captains as far as quarterbacks (of the defense). They make all the calls."
There seemed to be an endless flow of rave reviews regarding Brookins throughout spring camp. So, stay tuned. This kid is a playmaker, and his time to shine is just months away.
DE Jaeden Moore
While Blaine Spires and Joey Zelinsky earned their fair share of praise during spring camp, it was Jaeden Moore who popped up most often in post-practice press conferences.
“Jaeden Moore has been tremendous,” Randy Bates said prior to the spring game.
Jimmy Scott is primed for a big-time season. And if Moore can bolster the pass rush, it could take the Pitt front-seven to the next level.
