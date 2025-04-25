Pitt's Papa Amadou Kante Returns
PITTSBURGH —The Pitt Panthers will have one of their forwards depart from the transfer portal and return for next season.
Forward Papa Amadou Kante, who entered the transfer portal on April 9, will come back for his third season with the team, per a press release.
Amadou Kante originally committed to Michigan, but would choose to receive a release from his letter of intent in April 2023 and then commit to Pitt in May 2023.
He came into Pitt as a four-star and a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2023, joining the likes of guards Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington, plus three-star forward Marlon Barnes Jr.
Amadou Kante stands at 6-foot-10, hails from Dakar, Senegal and played high school basketball for South Kent Prep School in Kent, Conn.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start his freshman campaign, keeping him out and allowing him to redshirt.
Amadou Kante returned this past season and played in 22 games, averaging 7.0 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field and 62.5% from the foul line.
His best game came against Ohio State on the road on Nov. 29, as he scored 12 points, making three of his four shots from the field and shooting 6-for-9 from the free throw line and grabbed four rebounds. His play helped Pitt comeback and win 91-88 in overtime.
Amadou Kante is one of four Pitt players that will return for next season, joining forwards in Cam Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt lost five players to the transfer portal following the end of the season. This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr., as well as twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett, who also entered the transfer portal, and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
Pitt has added four players from the transfer portal as well, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
