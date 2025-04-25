Inside The Panthers

Pitt Offer Report: Edge/OLB DeAnthony Lafayette

The latest prospect to announce an offer from the Pitt Panthers is Orlando product DeAnthony Lafayette.

Kevin Sinclair

IG: deanthony2_18
In this story:

From receivers Carl Jean-Bart and Larry Miles to offensive linemen Chancellor Barclay and Ben Bankowitz to defensive backs Danny Odem and Danny Jackson and beyond, in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Pitt Panthers have heavily targeted Orlando.

Those cited above represent only a fraction of the college-bound football players from the fourth-most populous city in Florida. Today, that list grew as DeAnthony Lafayette took to social media to announce an offer from the Pittsburgh staff.

At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds ahead of his senior season, the outside linebacker/edge rusher hybrid placed the ACC squad on his offer list next to Boston College, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahona, South Florida, and Vanderbilt along with Appalachian State. Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Rice, Sacramento State, Temple, and Wake Forest.

Last season at a large enrollment public school in Lake Nona High School, Lafayette recorded 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hurries, an interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

Last month (March 20), the three-star prospect (per 247Sports rankings) announced that he'd lined up an official visit to Boston College for June 6.

It seems that college options will continue to flow in Lafayette's direction over the coming weeks or months. The Panthers staff is interested, officially and publicly, now that the offer is on the table.

Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments

* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)

Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments

* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

