Pitt Forward Transfers to New Program
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt Panthers forward has found their new school for next season, where they'll try and restart their career.
Pitt forward Marlon Barnes Jr., who left for the transfer portal on March 23, announced on his Instagram that he committed to Evansville. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Barnes hails from Cleveland and played for Brush High School in Lyndhurst Ohio. He averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior, earning an Honorable Mention OPSWA Northeast Lakes All-District selection and was a News Herald Second Team All-Star pick.
He was a consensus three-star in the Class of 2023, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 9 recruit in Ohio and No, 76 small forward, Rivals ranking him No. 36 at his position and ESPN ranking him No. 8 in Ohio, the No. 50 small forward and No. 33 in the Midwest Region.
He chose Pitt over a number of offers, including Miami and Cleveland State, joining a class with star guards in Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington.
Barnes didn't play his freshman season, as head coach Jeff Capel chose to redshirt him.
He played in just eight games for Panthers this season, all victories. He scored one basket, a 3-pointer in the 93-67 win over the Boston College Eagles at home in the regular season finale on March 8.
Pitt lost four other players to the transfer portal following the end of the season. This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus twin forwards in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett, who also entered the transfer portal, and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
Pitt has added four players from the transfer portal as well, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
The Panthers also return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They will bring in freshman guard Omari Witherspoon, who played for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
