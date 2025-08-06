Inside The Panthers

Two Pitt Players Named Preseason All-Americans

Two Pitt Panthers made the Sporting News' list of Preseason All-Americans.

Owen Lenson

Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs on his way to scoring a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs on his way to scoring a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pitt Panthers senior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis have been getting a lot of preseason buzz for their great play last football season. Both players earned a spot in the All-ACC Preseason Team. Now, they can be seen on The Sporting News 2025 Preseason All-America First Team.

Reid, who is listed as an all-purpose back, had a very impressive first season for the Panthers. He totaled 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards, and 159 punt return yards. He led the nation with 154.9 all-purpose yards per game.

Reid has already made the watchlist for several awards, such as the Maxwell Award. The Sporting News mentions that they expect Reid to be even better next season after an extra year with the program.

Linebacker Kyle Louis
Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kyle Louis (9) pass rushes at he line of scrimmage against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's not a surprise to see Kyle Louis on this list. Louis was named a Sporting News First-Team All-American last season. In that season, Louis totaled 101 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions. He also got a touchdown off of one of those interceptions. Louis got third place in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Similar to Reid, Louis has been on multiple awards watchlists for this upcoming season. This includes the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award.

Two Pitt players being nationally recognized for their talent shows the potential that Pitt has this upcoming football season. While last season ended in a disappointing way, the improvement of the team overall has clearly made an impact.

Besides for Reid and Louis, players on the team such as quarterback Eli Holstein and wide receiver Kenny Johnson have also been listed as potential award winners for the upcoming season.

The all around talent on the roster gives Pitt the potential to be a sleeper team that could make noise in the ACC and nationally, with some outlets picking Pitt as a potential college football playoffs team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Owen Lenson
OWEN LENSON

Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.

Home/Football