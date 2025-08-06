Two Pitt Players Named Preseason All-Americans
Pitt Panthers senior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis have been getting a lot of preseason buzz for their great play last football season. Both players earned a spot in the All-ACC Preseason Team. Now, they can be seen on The Sporting News 2025 Preseason All-America First Team.
Reid, who is listed as an all-purpose back, had a very impressive first season for the Panthers. He totaled 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards, and 159 punt return yards. He led the nation with 154.9 all-purpose yards per game.
Reid has already made the watchlist for several awards, such as the Maxwell Award. The Sporting News mentions that they expect Reid to be even better next season after an extra year with the program.
It's not a surprise to see Kyle Louis on this list. Louis was named a Sporting News First-Team All-American last season. In that season, Louis totaled 101 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions. He also got a touchdown off of one of those interceptions. Louis got third place in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Similar to Reid, Louis has been on multiple awards watchlists for this upcoming season. This includes the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award.
Two Pitt players being nationally recognized for their talent shows the potential that Pitt has this upcoming football season. While last season ended in a disappointing way, the improvement of the team overall has clearly made an impact.
Besides for Reid and Louis, players on the team such as quarterback Eli Holstein and wide receiver Kenny Johnson have also been listed as potential award winners for the upcoming season.
The all around talent on the roster gives Pitt the potential to be a sleeper team that could make noise in the ACC and nationally, with some outlets picking Pitt as a potential college football playoffs team.
