Pitt Volleyball Earns Highest Ever Preseason Ranking
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into the 2025 volleyball season with the highest preseason ranking they've ever received in program history.
Pitt comes in third overall in the AVCA Preseason Poll, just behind Nebraska at first overall, who received 40 first place votes, and rival Penn State at second overall, who received 21 first place votes.
This makes it nine consecutive seasons that Pitt has earned a spot in the AVCA preseason poll, coming in at 20th in 2018, 12th in 2019, 19th in 2020, ninth in 2021, seventh in 2022, fifth in 2023 and fourth in 2024, their previous highest ranking and makes it five straight seasons with the highest preseason ranking in program history
Pitt will face a tough campaign, taking on 10 of the 25 teams ranked in the preseason poll and 13 of their 30 matches overall, making for one of the hardest schedules in the country.
They start out against fellow 2024 semifinalists in No. 1 Nebraska on Aug. 22 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) and Florida on Aug. 24 at 1:00 p.m. (EST), both at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. for the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Pitt then heads back to Pittsburgh and play in the State Farm Showcase at PPG Paints Arena for Labor Day weekend. They'll battle Big 12 foes in No. 25 TCU on Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m. and then No. 12 Arizona State on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
They will also head down to Fort Worth, Texas, where they'll face off against No. 7 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. (EST0 in the Shriners Children's Showdown at the Net at Dickies Arena on Sept. 10, for a rematch of the Elite Eight last season, which Pitt swept at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt also battles in-state rival No. 2 Penn State at Rec Hall on Sept. 17, getting a chance at the reigning National Champions on their home court. Pitt swept Penn State at the Petersen Events Center last season, which marked the first regular season matchup of the Keystone Rivalry since 2019.
The ACC schedule brings them home-and-away opponents in No. 10 SMU, No. 4 Louisville and Georgia Tech and also No. 7 Stanford.
Pitt hosts No. 10 SMU on Sept. 28 and No. 4 Louisville on Nov. 26, both at the Petersen Events Center, and Georgia Tech on Oct. 5 at Fitzgerald Field House. They also travel to SMU on Sept. 24, Louisville on Oct. 19 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 29.
The Panthers travels to the west coast and will face the Cardinal on Nov. 14 for a crucial late season matchup.
The Panthers lost First Team All-Americans in setter Rachel Fairbanks to graduation and outside hitter Torrey Stafford, who transferred to Texas. Outside hitters in All-ACC honoree Valeria Vazquez Gomez and serving specialist Cat Flood also graduated, so too did All-ACC libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika.
Pitt does bring back the AVCA National Player of the Year in junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, plus their middle blocker duo of redshirts senior Bre Kelley, a 2024 Second Team All-American, and sophomore Ryla Jones, an All-ACC Freshman Team honoree.
The Panthers also return junior outside hitter Blaire Bayless, sophomores in libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer and middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan.
They also get back two players who missed 2024 with season-ending injuries in redshirt sophomore setter Haiti Tautua'a and redshirt freshman right side/setter Kiana Dinn.
Pitt added transfers in redshirt seniors duo of libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes from Florida State and setter Brooke Mosher from Illinois, plus redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sophia Gregoire from Oregon.
The Panthers also added with recruiting, including middle blocker Abbey Emch and libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten, plus international outside hitter signings in Dagmar Mourits from the Netherlands and Marina Pezelj from France.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Two Pitt Players Named Preseason All-Americans
- Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended By NFL
- Pitt Sleeper Pick to Make Playoffs
- Former Pitt QB Second on Browns Depth Chart
- 2026 Four-Star Guard Schedules Official Pitt Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt