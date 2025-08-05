Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended By NFL
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison won't play at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, serving a newly-handed down suspension.
The NFL announced that they suspended Addison without pay for the first three games of the 2025 regular season after he violated the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy.
Minnesota won't have Addison for the season opener, vs. the Chicago Bears on the road on Sept. 8 and against both the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 14 and the Cincinnati Bengals at home.
Addison can still participate in all training camp activities, plus preseason games, despite the suspension.
Addison was arrested back on July 13, 2024 at LAX airport in Los Angeles, where California Highway Patrol found Addison asleep at the wheel of his white Rolls-Royce.
He entered into a guilty to a lesser included vehicular offense, known as "wet reckless" on July 17.
A wet reckless charge is a plea deal for a defendant when a prosecutor charges them of a DUI, and the defendant pleads guilty or no contest to the lesser charge of reckless driving. The prosecutor then drops the charges and the defendant enters into a plea deal.
Since Addison pleaded guilty, he violated the NFL's Substances of Abuse policy and will miss out on $264,000, which also voids his full guarantee of two years, $4.6 million remaining on his deal.
This is the second time that Addison has been arrested in a car, as police also arrested him on July 20, 2023 for speeding and reckless driving, going 140 mph in a Lamborghini Uris on Interstate 94 in Saint Paul, Minn. before training camp.
He hails from Frederick, MD. and came out as a four-star athlete from Tuscarora High School in the Class of 2020, committing to Pitt.
Addison made a program-record 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, earning him First Team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors, as well as winning the Biletnikoff Award, designating the best wide receiver in college football.
His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns that season both rank second in Pitt history, behind fellow Biletnikoff winner Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
His work with Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led to some incredible moments throughout the season. Pickett would also set the program record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, 4,319 and 42, respectively.
Addison's best game came against Virginia in the home finale in Week 12. He made 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns, with his last touchdown coming on a 62-yard catch-and-run to seal the ACC Coastal Title. His catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns rank third, seventh and tied for most in a game in Pitt history, respectively.
He would leave Pitt the following season, controversially, to go to USC, where he had a fine season, but not as spectacular as 2021.
He finished his two seasons at Pitt with 160 receptions, 2,259 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving touchdowns ranking sixth and tied for sixth most in Pitt history, respectively.
The Vikings took Addison with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had a great rookie season. He played in all 17 games, starting 14 contests, and had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.
Addison started 15 games for the Vikings in 2024, with 63 catches for 875 yards, 13.9 yards per reception, nine touchdowns and three rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
