Browns QB Kenny Pickett Goes Down With Injury
After complaining about his limited number of snaps last week, there might be more repetitions for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shadeur Sanders this week, after all.
Kenny Pickett, who has been running with the No. 1 offense, was injured Saturday in practice. It appears as though the three remaining quarterbacks will each get more reps.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pickett injured his hamstring in practice and will be re-evaluated this upcoming week. Schefter posted the report on social media.
"Browns QB Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to re-evaluate the injury later this week, per sources," the post said. "Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources, and at least for the short term, there now will be more reps for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders."
Pickett was also injured last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a rib injury in the latter part of their Super Bowl-winning season. He did spell starter Jalen Hurts while the Super Bowl MVP was in concussion protocol last season.
The former Pittsburgh Panthers star was dealt to the Browns this spring, who had only one unhealthy quarterback on the roster at the time, in Deshaun Watson. The Browns subsequently signed Joe Flacco to compete with Pickett.
Later, in April, the Browns drafted college quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Sanders in the third and fifth rounds respectively.
Pickett entered the league as a first-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was subsequently traded to Philadelphia before last season, before he was ultimately jettisoned to Cleveland.
