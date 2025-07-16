Fox Sports Fires Former Pitt RB
Former Pitt Panthers running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean "Shady" McCoy was fired this week following the cancellation of his show, "The Facility".
The network also cancelled "Speak" starring Joy Taylor and "BreakFast Ball" featuring Craig Carton, Danny Parkins and Mark Schlereth. The shows were cancelled because they failed to attract enough viewership.
On July 14, McCoy posted about his firing on Twitter, self-assured that he'll be back with something new soon.
"Damn fired on my day off , WELL put me on the trading block 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do kno from 🏈 is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins see u sooooon," McCoy shared.
He compared this firing to negotiations in his last year with the Buffalo Bills, laughing the bad day off in a second Tweet before moving on.
"My last year with buffalo we couldn’t see eye to eye on a pay cut so I asked to be released … lol all my NFL brothas I know ya pain now😂😂😂😂😂","
McCoy played his college football career at Pitt, playing his freshman and sophomore seasons there before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.
McCoy was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, where he went on to play six seasons from 2009-14. He remains the team's all-time leading rusher, with 6,792 yards. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills for Kiko Alonso, and played for the Bills from 2015-18.
In 2013, McCoy led the NFL in rushing attempts with 314 and rushing yards with 1,607. He was on the winning team in two consecutive Super Bowls, with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 before retiring from the sport in 2021. He has since made the shift into sports media, and his turn on "The Facility" was his first talk show venture. The show premiered on September 3, 2024 and aired its last episode on Friday, July 11.
McCoy also hosts "The 25/10 Show" podcast with fellow retired Eagles superstar DeSean Jackson, released on Thursdays.
