Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Long Beach State

PITTSBURGH -- The No. 4 Pitt Panthers swept Long Beach State Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., completing their first road trip of the 2024 season.
The Panthers (2-0) also swept the No. 10 Oregon Ducks Friday night, which is why they played this game in Eugene. The Panthers also get their first ever win over The Beach (0-1), losing their first six matchups between 1992-2007.
Pitt opened the first set out with a 5-1 lead, but Long Beach State kept it somewhat close to make it 10-7. Pitt would win the set, finishing it out with a 15-5 run, with five different players registering kills.
The Panthers dominated the Beach even more so in the second set, winning 25-9. They held the Beach to a -0.103 hitting percentage, while hitting an astounding .500 themselves, with 11 blocks.
Pitt and Long Beach State kept it close to start out, but a 5-1 scoring run from Pitt built a 13-7 lead, resulting in a Long Beach State timeout.
The Beach came back and scored nine of the next 13 combined points to cut the lead to just one point at 17-16.
Panthers freshman middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan contributed on two blocks, while both sophomores in outside hitter Torrey Stafford and right side hitter Olivia Babcock helped on those blocks and had kills themselves to increase their advantage to 21-16. The Panthers won the third set 25-20 and got the sweep.
Stafford led Pitt with 12 kills, five blocks, with one solo block and four block assists and 16 points, while also hitting .308 and adding seven digs.
Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks made it back-to-back games with a double-double, making 25 assists and 11 digs, leading the team in both categories.
Babcock had nine kills and hit .318 in the sweep for the Panthers, while adding four blocks and four digs.
Both freshman middle blocker Ryla Jones and Vîrlan, who made her Pitt debut, had four blocks and two kills in the win.
Sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez led with three service aces, adding five kills on .375 hitting and seven digs.
Freshman libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer was the second serve specialist for the Panthers, adding two aces today as she continues to show her talent on the service line.
Texas A&M transfer in senior setter Nisa Buzlutepe and freshman right side/setter Kiana Dinn also both made their Pitt debuts in the sweep over Long Beach State.
Pitt will face Buffalo in their home opener on Sept. 3, with match start time set for 6:00 p.m.
