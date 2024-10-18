Pitt Freshman Redshirt Situation at Midseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great season so far in 2024, with some freshman playing their part.
Most true freshmen will redshirt, but some players either standout and earn playing time and/or fill a role needed on the team for the upcoming season. The Panthers have players that are doing both, contributing to the 6-0 start, the best since 1982.
Pitt Football 2024 Redshirt Situation Midseason
6 games
Defensive End Sincere Edwards
Tight End Malachi Thomas
5 games
Defensive Tackle Francis Brewu
3 Games
Linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin
2 Games
Defensive Tackle Jahsear Whittington
1 Game
Linebacker Cameron Lindsey
Linebacker Davin Brewton
Wide Receiver Tyreek Robinson
Not Played Yet
Quarterback Julian Dugger
Running Back Juelz Goff
Wide Receiver Cameron Monteiro
Wide Receiver Amah Agwu (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Jacob Sassic (Walk-On)
Tight End Truitt Brown (Walk-On)
Offensive Lineman Jiavanni Cooley
Offensive Lineman Adham Abouraya
Offensive Lineman Mortiz Schmoranzer
Offensive Lineman Mason Lindsay
Offensive Lineman Caleb Holmes
Defensive Lineman Zachary Crothers
Defensive Lineman Ty Yuhas
Defensive Back Davion Pritchard
Defensive Back Allen Bryant
Defensive Back Nigel Maynard
Sincere Edwards, Malachi Thomas and Francis Brewu have all played more than four games, burning their redshirt for this season.
Edwards has played in all six games and has made the most impact for the Panthers this season. He has 11 tackles (four solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defended.
He has a season-high four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the season opener vs. Kent State, as well an important sack vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 on the road.
Edwards will continue to play as a back-up to redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott and redshirt senior Nate Matlack at defensive end for the rest of the season.
Thomas is the third string tight end and hasn't played much at all on offense, with senior Gavin Bartholomew and redshirt senior Jake Overman getting most of the time.
"Malachi is getting better and better every single week," tight ends/special teams coordinator Jacob Bronwoski said. "He's moving even better, he's lost a little bit of weight since he's got here. he's getting stronger. He's just such a natural football player. So fluid in his movements and got great feel, spatial awareness and as a freshman that has a lot of energy and I love where he's at right now."
He earned more playing time following the injury to redshirt junior Jake Renda and has played mostly in special teams coverage.
The depth chart lists Francis Brewu as a starter, but he's generally finishing around the fifth most snaps at defensive tackle. He has five solo tackles on the season and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Jeremiah Marcelin made the most recent depth chart before the Cal game and is the backup at both Mike and Money linebacker positions. He has played in three games and will likely burn his redshirt going the rest of the season.
Panthers linebackers coach Ryan Manalac praised Marcelin for his work since coming as a mid-year enrollee in January and that it's shown in practices this season.
"He came in here mid-year, so a little leg-up on the other true freshman and has really dedicated himself," Manalac said. "I mean, he is dialed in. Give out the gameplans and I'll get 10 text messages blowing me up on the details, making sure he has full understanding. He's in there writing down the plays on the board, making sure he understands, boom, boom, boom. He's dialed in and he's doing everything he needs to do to make sure he's ready to go. Saw him briefly a few weeks ago and you see the way he plays. He's got a good body type, plays agressive, he's smart, he's instinctive. So excited about Jeremiah and what he's able to do for us in the future."
Jahsear Whittington played in both the Kent State game and the Youngstown State in Week 4, but unless there are serious injuries to defensive tackles, he will most likely redshirt the rest of the season.
The rest of the freshman will likely not play the rest of the season or maybe come in for one game, as they learn the system and use that redshirt year to improve for 2025.
