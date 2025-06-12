Pitt AD Meets Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, GM and Owner
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers athletic director Allen Greene met up with some of the most important people within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.
Greene visited the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the football training facility that Pitt football and the Steelers share and have done so for almost the entirety of this century.
While there, he talked with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and owner/president Art Rooney II.
Greene also brought his daughter, Seneca, along with him and the five exchanged pleasantries on a hot day down on the South Side.
Greene took over as the Director of Athletics at the University of Pittsburgh in October 2024. He succeded Heather Lyke, who held the role for more than seven years.
He started in the position at Tennessee in December 2023, coming from Ole Miss, where he served as Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development. He was also the chief operating officer, oversaw the football program and worked with the department's external operations.
He spent four years and five seasons at Auburn as their athletic director from 2018-22. Auburn had great success with their athletic department, with eight conference titles, 17 teams finishing in the top 10 and 44 teams in the top 25.
The Tigers excelled in men's basketball during his tenure, earning their first-ever No. 1 ranking in 2021 and making the Final Four for the first time in 2019 under head coach Bruce Pearl.
Other programs that had success at Auburn under Greene's tenure include the baseball, gymnastics, equestrian and men's and women's golf teams.
Football did not excel during Greene's time as athletic director of the Tigers, with a 34-28 overall record and a 19-23 record in the SEC.
Greene, prior to Auburn, worked as the senior associate athletic director for administration and deputy director of athletics for Buffalo from 2012-15 and then the athletic director from 2015-18.
He started out with Ole Miss as an assistant athletic director from 2009-12, his first stint with the school.
Greene attended Notre Dame, playing baseball for three seasons before the New York Yankees drafted him in the ninth round in 1998. He spent four years in the Yankees' minor league system.
He turned 47 years old in April and hails from Bellevue, Wash., just outside Seattle. He attended O'Dea High School, playing baseball and basketball before graduating as a member of the Class of 1995.
He will spend a lot of his time down at the practice facility, working with head coach Pat Narduzzi on building the football program into the best it can be in the new landscape of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), plus the House Settlement, which brings in college revenue sharing, as the schools now can play their student-athletes.
