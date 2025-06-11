Pitt Football Misses Out on WPIAL Linebacker to ACC
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers worked hard to land a local recruit, but missed out to another ACC team.
Colsen Gatten, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced on Twitter that he is committing to play for Duke.
Gatten had Pitt in his top five schools, along with Duke, West Virginia, Indiana and Oklahoma, plus made his official visit to Pitt last weekend, June 5-7.
He plays linebacker and tight end for nearby Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, making 51 tackles (28 solo), six tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one pick-six and three fumble recoveries last season.
His play proved crucial for a Central Catholic team that won the WPIAL 6A Title, 45-14 over North Allegheny, and made the PIAA 6A Final, where they lost 35-6 to St. Joseph's Prep.
Gatten also holds offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Cal, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Big 12 schools to Arizona and Cincinnati, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin, SEC schools in Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus FBS schools in Notre Dame, Sacramento State and Temple.
He is a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 59 linebacker and No. 26 recruit in Pennsylvania, On3 ranking him No. 84 at his position and No. 36 in the state and Rivals ranking him the No. 54 linebacker and No. 20 recruit in Pennsylvania.
Gatten makes it a second straight recruiting cycle that Duke beat out Pitt for a Central Catholic linebacker in Class of 2025 four-star Bradley Gompers.
Pitt did do well this past weekend with official visits, landing three WPIAL targets. This includes four-star edge rusher Reston Lehman from Peters Township High School, three-star defensive tackle Lincoln Hoke, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke, from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa. and offensive lineman John Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
The Panthers have targeted a number of Central Catholic players in future classes. This includes fellow Class of 2026 Central Catholic three-star linebacker Ashton Blatt, plus Class of 2027 recruits in four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis, defensive back Zachary Gleason Jr. and offensive lineman James Halter.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands Son of Former Steelers DT
- Pitt HC, Players React to WVU Player Stomping Logo
- Pitt Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule
- Steelers' Beanie Bishop Jr. Holds Nothing Back vs. Pitt
- Steelers DB, Former WVU Player Disrespects Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt