Pitt HC, Players React to WVU Player Stomping Logo
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got disrespected by a former player of their biggest rival recently on their own grounds.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and former West Virginia player Beanie Bishop Jr. stomped on the Pitt logo at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the practice facility that the NFL franchise and the college team share, and then posted it on his Instagram story.
Bishop played in one Backyard Brawl in his only season with the Mountaineers, picking off Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec, serving as one of three interceptions for the Mountaineers defense in the 17-6 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.
"We knew coming into the game too that their quarterback wasn't, he wasn't that good at his job or whatever," Bishop said after the game about Jurkovec.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi responded the following day, with a quote from all-time great head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
His players chose to go after Bishop, letting them know how they really felt about the whole situation.
PItt linebackers in junior Rasheem Biles and All-American redshirt junior Kyle Louis both took offense, with Biles promising retribution.
All-American senior running back Desmond Reid thought what Bishop did was ridiculous and chose to show off the touchdowns he scored in the last encounter, a 38-34 victory at Acrisure Stadium in 2024.
Sixth year defensive back Rashad Battle responded on both Twitter and on his Instagram story, not taking kindly to the disrespect shown.
Redshirt freshman in defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington and linebacker Cam Lindsey both responded as well.
Whittington threw up a meme, while Lindsey said that they aren't his fans, after Bishop ensued that the Pitt team was the 'Beanie Bishop Fan Club'.
Former players also stepped in to the conversation, including defensive back Marquis Willaims (2018-23), defensive lineman/fullback Rashad Wheeler (2016-19), defensive lineman John Morgan III (2018-22), plus All-Americans in tight end Dorin Dickerson (2006-09) and offensive lineman Jason Pinkston (2006-10), who all said about what should've or would've happened if they were still playing.
Pitt and West Virginia meet up for the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl this season on Sept. 14 in Morgantown.
The Panthers won both of the past two matchups at home, 38-31 in 2022, with the pick-six from M.J. Devonshire, and in 2024 when they erased a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining.
The Backyard Brawl will not occur for three seasons after this matchup, with the schools facing off for another four consecutive years from 2029-32. Pitt will host in 2029 and 2031 and West Virginia will host in 2030 and 2032.
West Virginia has won the past three matchups at home, including 19-16 in 2009 and 21-20 in 2011, the last two games in the Big East before the rivalry took an 11-year hiatus due to West Virginia leaving for the Big 12 and Pitt heading to the ACC the season after.
The last Pitt win in Morgantown was the famous '13-9' victory in 2007, when Pitt knocked off No. 2 West Virginia as a 28.5 point underdog and ended their rival's chance at the BCS National Championship Game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule
- Steelers' Beanie Bishop Jr. Holds Nothing Back vs. Pitt
- Steelers DB, Former WVU Player Disrespects Pitt
- Pitt Volleyball Facing Rival Penn State in 2025
- Former Pitt Baseball Player, MLB Veteran Dies
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt