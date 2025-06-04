Pitt Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers unveiled their 2025 volleyball schedule, where they'll play some of the best teams in the country.
Pitt will host their annual intrasquad Blue/Gold scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Field House. There is no other exhibition scheduled with another team.
They then head out to Lincoln, Neb., where they'll take on both Nebraska on Friday, Aug. 22 and Florida on Sunday, Aug. 24 in the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena to start their season.
Pitt has never beaten Nebraska, 0-15 all-time, and faces their new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who previously served in the same position at Louisville. Pitt is also 3-1 vs. Florida, last beating them in four sets in the 2022 Sweet 16.
They'll head back to Pittsburgh and play in the State Farm Showcase at PPG Paints Arena for Labor Day weekend. Pitt faces TCU on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m. and then Arizona State on Monday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Pitt will host their first regular season games at Fitzgerald Field House against both Pepperdine on Friday Sept. 5 and then Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 7.
The Panthers swept the Waves in Malibu, Calif on Sept. 13, 2024 in their last meeting. Dolphins head coach Alicia Manigault (née Roth) served as an assistant coach on the 2023 Panthers team and this will make it the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Pitt then heads down to Fort Worth, Texas, where they'll face off against Kentucky in the Shriners Children's Showdown at the Net at Dickies Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
This will serve as a rematch against the Wildcats, who the Panthers swept in the Elite Eight in 2024 and won home-and-away in 2023.
Pitt will head on the road that weekend, where they'll face Wright State on Friday, Sept. 12 in Dayton, Ohio and then take on Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 13 in a neutral match.
The Panthers are 6-0 against the Raiders, who made the NIVC last season and the NCAA Tournament the previous two seasons. The Panthers are 3-6 against the Bobcats, last playing them in 2011.
Pitt will close out their non-conference schedule against rival Penn State on Wednesday, Sept 17 on the road. Pitt swept Penn State at the Petersen Events Center last season, but their rival won the National Championship.
The ACC schedule immediately has Pitt facing off vs. SMU, their travel partner, home-and-away to start out. SMU hosts Pitt on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and then Pitt will host SMU at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday, Sept. 28.
The Mustangs ended the Panthers' undefeated season last year and will have one of the best squads in the nation, heavily buoyed by the transfer portal.
Pitt will maintain a 20-match schedule in the ACC for the second straight season. This includes three home-and-away opponents, with rivals Louisville and Georgia Tech joining SMU, just like in 2024.
The Panthers travel to face the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 19 and then will host them at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving. The Panthers host the Yellow Jackets on Sunday, Oct. 5 and then travel to end the ACC slate and regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29.
Pitt will also host Boston College, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest and travel to Cal, Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Stanford.
This will serve as the first season Pitt goes out to the west coast, where they'll face Stanford on Friday, Nov. 16 and Cal on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 16: Blue/Gold Scrimmage (Home) (1:00 p.m.) (Exhibition)
Non-Conference
Friday, Aug. 22: Nebraska (AVCA First Serve Showcase) (Lincoln) (TBD)
Sunday, Aug. 24: Florida (AVCA First Serve Showcase) (Lincoln) (TBD)
Sunday, Aug. 31: TCU (State Farm Showcase) (PPG Paints Arena) (2:00 p.m.)
Monday, Sept. 1: Arizona State (State Farm Showcase) (PPG Paints Arena) (7:30 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 5: Pepperdine (Home) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 7: Jacksonville (Home) (1:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 10: Kentucky (Shriners Children's Showdown at the Net) (Fort Worth) (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 12: Wright State (Road) (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 13: Ohio (Dayton) (6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Penn State (Road) (TBD)
ACC
Wednesday, Sept. 24: SMU (Road) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 28: SMU (Home) (Petersen Events Center) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 3: Clemson (Home) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 5: Georgia Tech (Home) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 10: Miami (Road) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 12: Florida State (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 17: Notre Dame (Road) (6:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 19: Louisville (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 24: NC State (Home) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 26: Wake Forest (Home) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 31: Duke (Road) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 2: North Carolina (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 7: Virginia Tech (Home) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 9: Virginia (Home) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 14: Stanford (Road) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 16: Cal (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 21: Syracuse (Home) (7:00 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 23: Boston College (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 26: Louisville (Home) (Petersen Events Center) (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 29: Georgia Tech (Road) (1:00 p.m.)
