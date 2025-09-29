Pitt Honoring Biletnikoff Winner vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will honor former Beletnikoff Award winner and consensus All-American Antonio Bryant this weekend against Boston College, the team announced.
Bryant was also the Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2000 and was named a First-Team All-Big East selection twice.
Bryant played at Pitt from 1999-01 and was a letterman each year as a Panther. He totaled 161 catches, 2,805 receiving yards, 26 touchdowns and averaged 17.4 yards per reception in those three seasons.
In his All-American sophomore season, he totaled 68 receptions, 1,302 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bryant's yardage that year set a Big East single-season record.
In his final season with Pitt, Bryant recorded 659 yards on 42 catches, nine touchdowns and averaged 15.7 yards per catch.
After his three seasons at Pitt, Bryant declared for the NFL Draft and was selected in the second round, 63rd overall, by the Dallas Cowboys with a pick that was acquired through a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Bryant played two and a half seasons in Dallas, where he accumulated 99 receptions, 1,549 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys traded Bryant to the Cleveland Browns five games into the 2004 season. Bryant finished the rest of that season with 42 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryant played in Cleveland until 2006, when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. He later served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in October 2006. He was reinstated in 2007 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.
He then finished his NFL career in 2009 with 372 receptions, 5,685 yards, 30 touchdowns and averaged 15.3 yards per reception. Bryant also had 11 carries for 65 yards and three touchdowns in his career.
Pitt honored Aaron Donald and Bob Jury in last week's game against Louisville. Both former players were inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Donald will also have his jersey retired on Nov. 15 during the Week 12 games against Notre Dame.
