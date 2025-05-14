Pitt Athletics Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Class
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers unveiled the 2025 Hall of Fame Class, featuring some incredible players.
The Pitt Athletics 2025 Hall of Fame class includes Aaron Donald and Bob Jury (Football), Sam Young (Men's Basketball), Wanda Randolph (Women's Basketball), Amanda Walker (Women's Track and Field), Jessica Dignon (Softball), Jerry DeMuro (Men's Swimming) and Jack Anderson (Contributor: Pitt Band).
Donald, an alum of nearby Penn Hills High School, played for Pitt from 2010-13 and starred in 2013, making 59 tackles (43 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defended.
This earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American honors. He also secured the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy for best defensive player, the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and the Lombardi Award for the player who embodies the spirit of Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
He also had a sensational NFL Career over 10 seasons, 2014-23, with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards, Super Bowl LVI and is a member of the NFL 2010s All Decade team
Donald finished his NFL career with 150 starts in 154 games he played in over 10 seasons from 2014-23, 543 tackles (340 solo), 176 tackles for loss, 260 quarterback hits, 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 21 passes defended.
Jury dominated in the secondary for Pitt in the mid-1970s, holding program records with 10 single-season interceptions, 21 career interceptions and 266 interception return yards.
Those 10 interceptions came in the 1976 National Championship season for the Panthers, with two coming in the 24-7 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions and one coming in the 27-3 Sugar Bowl victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Jury earned Consensus All-American honors in 1977 with eight interceptions, including two in the 34-3 win over Clemson in the Gator Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks took Jury in the third round of the 1978 NFL Draft.
Young excelled in his four seasons with Pitt from 2005-09, playing in 143 games and scoring 1,884 points, fourth most in program history.
He earned Big East Most Improved Player of the Year as a junior in the 2007-08 season, averaging 18.1 points per game, 10 more points than as a sophomore.
Young also won Big East Tournament's Most Outstanding Player that season, scoring 20.0 points, grabbing 7.0 rebounds, making 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, leading Pitt to four straight wins for their second Big East Tournament Title.
He had his best season as a senior in 2008-09, averaging 19.2 points and earning Wooden All-America Team honors, plus his second All-Big East honor.
Young would help Pitt earn their first ever No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and to the Elite Eight in 2009, the first time in 35 years for the program. He was also a part of the winningest class in Pitt history, with 112 wins over his final three seasons.
Randolph was the first Pitt basketball player to score 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds, accruing 1,479 points and 1,107 rebounds from 1976-79. She holds the program record for 15.5 rebounds per game in the 1976-77 season, plus 93 blocks in a season and 11 in a game. Her 211 blocks all-time are second best in Pitt history.
Walker (2001-05) is the best women's shot put thrower in Pitt history, earning All-American honors in the 2005 season in both indoor and outdoor. She was a six-time Big East champion in the shot put and weight throw and still holds the program record for an outdoor shot at 16.80 meters.
Dignon (2005-08) holds Pitt program records with 113 career RBIs. 45 doubles and season records with 17 doubles, 43 runs scored and 44 RBIs. She was a three-time Big East honoree, holds the school record with a 22-game hitting streak and was the first Pitt professional softball player.
Demuro (1974-77) finished his collegiate career undefeated over his final three seasons. He won six individual Eastern Intercollegiate titles, twice winning the Most Outstanding Performer award, and earned All-America honors in the 1650-yard freestyle.
He won three 1650 free national championships as a U.S. Masters swimmer and participated in the 1976 U.S. Olympic team trials.
Anderson played in the Pitt Band during the 1960s as an undergraduate and then came back as assistant director from 1986-95 and then took over as director in 1995 and serving until 2013.
