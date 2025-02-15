Steelers Hire Former Pitt LB as Coach
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have a former player just across their practice facility down at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers added former Pitt linebacker Scott McCurley to their coaching staff, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
McCurley hails from New Castle, Pa. and played for Mohawk High School in Bessemer, Pa. in the WPIAL.
He would go on to play linebacker for Pitt from 1999-02, recording two interceptions.
His best game for Pitt came vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 13, 1999, the final game at Pitt Stadium. McCurley would block a field goal towards the end of the first half and helped seal the game in the fourth quarter, with an interception near midfield.
McCurley stayed with Pitt after graduation as a defensive graduate assistant, but soon would get his chance in the NFL.
He joined the Green Bay Packers in 2006, working as a coaching administrator intern. He then spent the next two seasons, 2007-08, as a coaching administrator.
McCurley then earned a spot with the Packers as defensive quality control coach for the next five seasons, 2009-13. He helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers, their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.
He then got an assistant linebackers coach positon with Green Bay, spending the next four seasons, 2014-17, in that role. He then served as a defensive assistant in 2018.
McCurley spent the past five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as their linebackers coach, working under head coach Mike McCarthy, who is a Pittsburgh native.
He worked with Cowboys linebackers including Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, and most recently, DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Parsons, who is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro honoree.
The Steelers former inside linebackers coach, Aaron Curry, departed the franchise for the New York Jets, working as their linebackers coach, allowing McCurley to take over that role.
McCurley will work with Steelers linebackers in Payton Wilson, Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen.
One other former Pitt player that earned a new NFL job is quarterback Andrew Janocko, who is the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks.
