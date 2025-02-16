Pitt HC Leaves Door Open for Star's Return
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers ended their four-game losing streak with a 74-65 win over Miami at the Petersen Events Center, but did so without one of their most important players.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe missed the game for the Panthers, as he was in concussion protocol. He dressed in street clothes prior to the matchup and didn't go through warmups.
Lowe played defense in their previous game vs. SMU redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller, who threw his head back right into the face of Lowe, knocking him down at the 14:39 mark of the second half.
The Panthers medical staff treated him on the court, where he laid for a minute or two, before they helped him up and brought him back to the bench.
Lowe went back into the game at the 12:27 mark, before coming back out less than a minute later and he not returning the rest of the contest.
Capel spoke prior to the Miami game and said that it was unlikely Lowe would play with the concussion, but following the victory, he hopes that Lowe will play in their next game vs. Syracuse at home on Feb. 18.
"...I don't know about Jaland," Capel said. "I would think that there's a really good chance that he plays on Tuesday, but I'm not exactly sure yet. We'll probably, I'm assuming we'll get him evaluated tomorrow.
"He's done a lot of the non-contact stuff in practice. He's done extra work, as far as shooting and all of that stuff. He just hasn't been able to do contact stuff. He's had no setbacks from doing the running and the shooting and all of that stuff. There's been no headaches. There's nothing with some of the concussion things with loud noises or bright lights that gives him headaches, so he's been good there.
"I would anticipate that he would be able to go on Tuesday, but I'm not exactly sure."
Lowe has had a solid season for the Panthers overall, playing amongst the best in the ACC, especially with the guards.
He ranks fourth shooting 86.5% from the foul line, fifth with 5.3 assists per game, seventhwith 1.7 steals per game, 10th with 16.5 points per game, 17th with a 1.7 assist/turnover ratio and 19th shooting 37.7% from the field.
Lowe scored a career-high 28 points in the comeback, 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and also scored 27 points in the 86-74 home win over Cal on Jan. 1.
Pitt relied on starting guards, senior Ishmael Leggett and freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings, in their win over Miami.
Leggett dropped 21 points, shot 6-for-11 from the field, made both 3-pointers and all seven free throws, while grabbing 10 rebounds for his third double-double on the season.
Cummings scored 11 points in his second career start and fellow freshman guard Amsal Delalić scored a career-high 14 points in the win.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Damian Dunn Out for Season
- Pitt Defeats Miami, Ends Losing Streak
- Pitt Starts Freshman vs. Miami
- Pitt Women's Basketball Guard Transfers to RMU
- Steelers Hire Former Pitt LB as Coach
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt