Pitt Baseball Reveals 2025 Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers released their baseball schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, with 55 games taking place from February through May.
The Panthers finished 26-29 overall and 10-20 in the ACC last season, making the ACC Tournament. This will serve as head coach Mike Bell's seventh season in charge of the program, who will try to get the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He is 133-147 overall (.475) and 57-96 in the ACC (.373) during that time.
Pitt will travel to Port Charlotte, Fla. for their first weekend, Feb. 14-16, taking on Eastern Michigan. They will also go to Cary, N.C. the following weekend, Feb. 21-23, facing off against Monmouth.
The Panthers hold a 4-2 all-time series lead over the Eagles, sweeping them in three games in February 2020 in Sanford, Fla. They also won 10-0 against Monmouth in their only meeting on March 2, 1997.
Pitt will host in-state foe Bucknell on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and then take on UNC Greensboro on the road that weekend, March 14-16. Pitt is 26-12 against Bucknell, last winning at home in 2023 and this will serve as the first meeting against UNC Greensboro.
They stay on the road the next week, taking on UNC Asheville on Tuesday, March 4 and then facing East Tennessee State, March 7-9. Pitt lost in 10 innings to UNC Asheville in 2013 and 10-4 to East Tennessee State in 2015, both the only previous meetings with the two schools.
Pitt will then focus on their ACC schedule going forward, hosting Georgia Tech from March 14-16, NC State from March 21-13, Miami from April 4-6, North Carolina from April 25-27, Virginia tech from May 2-4 and Clemson from May 15-17 to close out the regular season.
They also travel to face Boston College from March 28-30, Virginia from April 11-13, Duke from April 17-19 and Wake Forest from May 9-11 in ACC play.
Pitt also faces rivals in Penn State and West Virginia home-and-away. They'll travel to Penn State and West Virginia on Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, April 2, respctively, and then host West Virginia and Penn State on Tuesday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 13, respectively.
They also have home-and-aways with nearby Ohio opponents in Akron, Kent State and Youngstown State.
Pitt will host Mercyhurst, who just moved up to Division I from Division II, on Wednesday, April 23. The Erie, Pa. based school defeated Pitt, 7-6 in 13 innings on March 2, 1991 in their only previous meeting.
Pitt Baseball 2025 Schedule
February
Friday, Feb. 14-Sunday, Feb. 16: Eastern Michigan (Port Charlotte, Fla.)
Friday, Feb. 21-23: Monmouth (Cary, N.C.)
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Bucknell (Home)
March
Friday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 2: UNC Greensboro (Road)
Tuesday, March 4: UNC Asheville (Road)
Friday, March 7-Sunday, March 9: East Tennessee State (Road)
Wednesday, March 12: Youngstown State (Home)
Friday, March 14-Sunday, March 16: Georgia Tech (Home) (ACC)
Tuesday, March 18: Akron (Home)
Wednesday, March 19: Kent State (Home)
Friday, March 21-Sunday, March 23: NC State (Home) (ACC)
Tuesday, March 25: Penn State (Road)
Friday, March 28-Sunday, March 30: Boston College (Road) (ACC)
April
Wednesday, April 2: West Virginia (Road)
Friday, April 4-Sunday, April 6: Miami (Home) (ACC)
Tuesday, April 8: Youngstown State (Road)
Friday, April 11-Sunday, April 13: Virginia (Road) (ACC)
Tuesday, April 15: Kent State (Road)
Thursday, April 17-Saturday, April 19: Duke (Road) (ACC)
Wednesday, April 23: Mercyhurst (Home)
Friday, April 25-Sunday, April 27: North Carolina (Home) (ACC)
Tuesday, April 29: Akron (Road)
May
Friday, May 2-Sunday, May 4: Virginia Tech (Home) (ACC)
Tuesday, May 6: West Virginia (Home)
Friday, May 9-Sunday, May 11: Wake Forest (Road) (ACC)
Tuesday, May 13: Penn State (Home)
Thursday, May 15-Saturday, May 17: Clemson (Home)
