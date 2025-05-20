Pitt Football WR Recruit Receives High Praise from Teammate
An all-purpose weapon and slot receiver in Dylan Wester alongside a strong-willed, physical, a highly capable outside receiver in Demetrice McCray creates an ideal pair for the Pitt Panthers.
Two down, two to go?
How many receivers Kade Bell and his staff will sign in the 2026 recruiting cycle could hinge on which pass-catchers would follow Wester and McCray. For now, considering the roster needs at the position, there's no doubt that Zechariah Jenkins is one of the most appealing names among those scheduled for official visits over the next month.
Tony Kinsler (5-11, 170), Cameron Sapp (5-10, 170), and Bryce Yates (6-0, 175) make up the incoming freshman receivers class. It's not a group with a lot of size, and that's a big part of why Jenkins makes lots of sense here for the Panthers, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound, big-framed receiver who knows how to weaponize his length.
To learn more about the Mississippi product, last night, Inside the Panthers On SI connected with his longtime teammate, tight end Trey Bridges, to gain firsthand insight into the three-star Pitt prospect.
What is it about Zechariah on game day that makes him special? It seems he's a feared playmaker in your area. You've been watching it firsthand for several years. Can you explain more about that?
“Well, Zech, he's just got that mentality. Ever since we were kids, he was like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna make it. I want it. This is what I want to do.' And he’s just been hungry ever since.
“Ever since then, he's just been putting in the work behind the scenes while everybody else is sitting down. That's the way he's always been. As an athlete, he's a junkie. He loves football, and he just enjoys it. He'll watch somebody do it all day.
“It's his passion, just like all our other teammates, but as a persona, I'd say he wants it really bad. He wants to get there. It just drives him to be where he is at now, and pushes him forward to where he wants to be.”
One thing that stands out on film is Zechariah's ability to go up and get it, to win contested balls consistently, a very promising red zone weapon. Can you talk about that ability he has?
“Oh, yes sir. He's a great red zone and contested catch (receiver). Our quarterback, he's a young quarterback in his second year. But he's doing very good for his age, and just getting the ball out there because our coach, he wants to see Zech.
“That's all part of the plan, too, because he already knows what happens when the ball gets in his hands, as you've seen from some of the spring game clips. He makes plays like that.
“In the red zone, if you throw it up, he's going to catch it. He’s going to get it. Anything like slants, all that, it's his. He's going to go get it. He's going to catch it. It's his.”
How long have you been playing ball with Jenkings?
“He's my homie. We've been really close ever since we was, like, kids. We've been playing Pee Wee football with each other. After third grade, we started getting more close and hanging out with each other, and we started playing football together.
“Then 10th to 11th grade, this is when I'm seeing him move up in the ranks, and getting noticed for his talents and the work he's been putting in.
“All of us, it's just like one day, we're all going to make it and we're going to get out. We're just going to be them top guys. He's been one of them guys to actually accomplish this. He's moving forward to putting even more effort out there.”
On film, it seems like Jenkins is that receiver who is feared by defenses in your area, a receiver they can't shut down, creating problems for the defenses up and down your schedule. Is that about right?
“Yes, sir. The first experience I got from this was, what game was that I did say, gosh. We played Gautier in our 10th grade year, and he scored the last play before halftime. When he came back out, the DB's, there were two of them on him.
“There was one trying to jam him, making sure he won't get off the line, and then I think there was one in the boundary in case of a deep ball.
“They've had troubles with him, and they'll put two DB's out there to try to stop him, but that wasn't the case. He still got him, still ended up scoring. He's just going to get the job done no matter who's in front of him.”
Jenkins is set to take an official visit next month, scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh on June 19. This is a prospect worth tracking for all the reasons his teammate laid out above.
