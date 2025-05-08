Pitt's Desmond Reid Named Top 5 RB
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers senior running back Desmond Reid received praise for his play last year and has people across the country excited for what he does in 2025.
Greg McElroy of ESPN ranked his top 10 running backs heading into next season and ranked Reid No. 5.
He praised Reid for adjusting to the Power Four level, after transferring from FCS program Western Carolina, and for serving as one of the most exciting players in the country.
"I think he's only going to get bigger, he's only going to get stronger," McElroy said. "Another offseason with Power 4 resources. He's going to be in a really good spot to succeed."
"The guy is just a really good football player. I mean, he is just awesome."
"He can beat you with routes out of the backfield, he can be a slot receiver, he's obviously great. You just hand it to him and let him do work in between the tackles," McElroy continued.
"This guy is just a well-rounded football player that I don't think gets nearly enough attention, doesn't get nearly enough credit, but pound-for-pound, he's one of the best football players in the entire country."
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
Reid finished with a season-high 165 rushing yards on 32 carries and ran for a touchdown in the loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit.
He ended the season with 184 carries for 966 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and five touchdowns, 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns and 13 punt returns for 159 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 11 games.
His 154.91 all-purpose yards per game ranked tied for fifth in the FBS with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Reid earned All-American Honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, Phil Steele and the Associated Press.
He also received a Second Team All-American honor from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and ESPN. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back. AP also named him as All-ACC First Team All-Purpose back.
