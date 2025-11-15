How to Watch Pitt's Top 25 Challenge vs. Notre Dame
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host the No. 9-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the biggest game so far this season.
Pitt had a much-needed bye last week to prepare for this game. Narduzzi announced that running back Desmond Reid and linebacker Rasheem Biles will be good to go for this one. However, the Panthers will now be without freshman kicker Trey Butkowski due to illness.
Pitt headed west and handled Stanford 35-20 in its last outing. Two freshmen and career games, with Ja'Kyrian Turner rushing for a new career high and Shawn Lee Jr. scoring a career-first pick-six.
Notre Dame blew out 7-1 Navy 49-10 last week and is on an impressive seven-game winning streak ever since losing to No. 10 Miami and No. 16 Texas A&M in the first two weeks of the season.
The Irish have beaten similar opponents to Pitt. They've taken down NC State 36-7 and Boston College 25-10. Notre Dame also had a top 25 win over No. 20 USC, 34-24.
Like Pitt, the Irish also have a young quarterback. CJ Carr has made nine career starts, all this season, and has 2,275 yards, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions and has a top 10 QBR in the country.
And of course, Jeremiyah Love is public enemy No. 1. Love has 988 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season.
Game Info
- Game: Notre Dame (7-2) at Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC)
- Time: Noon (EST)
- Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: 93.7 The Fan | Pitt Radio Network | WPTS 92.1 | SiriusXM 84
- Odds: Notre Dame (-12.5) | O/U: 54.5
This will be the 71st all-time meeting in this historic series, as the Fighting Irish hold a 49-21 advantage over the Panthers. Pitt is 1-8 in the last nine meetings and has lost by a margin of 103-10 in the last two games.
Pitt's last win was a 28-21 victory in 2013, meaning that Pat Narduzzi has never defeated Notre Dame in his 11-year coaching tenure. Pitt has lost 42-30, 19-14, 45-3 and 58-7 under Narduzzi.
Not only will this game be nationally televised and host to College GameDay, but it will also feature a sold out crowd, Aaron Donald's Pitt jersey retirement ceremony and the 50th anniversary of Tony Dorsett's historic 303-yard rushing game against Notre Dame in 1975.
