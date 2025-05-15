Pitt Panthers Offer New Jersey Trio
Among a laundry list of offers extended by the Pitt Panthers lately were three prospects out of New Jersey.
Below, Inside the Panthers On SI recaps all three.
First, 5-foot-10, 205-pound athlete Ausar Heard announced a Pitt offer, adding to his list that includes Delaware, Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, SMU, Syracuse, Temple, and West Virginia. The rising junior competes out of Winslow Township High School in Winslow, NJ.
Primarily playing linebacker last season, Heard recorded excellent numbers, starting with 119 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and an interception. You can check out some of his top plays below.
As a sophomore in 2024, Heard was named First Team All Conference, First Team Defense by South Jersey Sports Zone, and Second Team All-State on the defensive side of the ball.
Another New Jersey product who announced a Pitt offer on Wednesday was Carter Blattner, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman ranked four-star by 247Sports Composite (an industry average).
No. 237 overall nationally is the Allendale (NJ) Northern Highlands High School product's Composite listing currently. Boston College, Duke, Liberty, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Wake Forest make up his early offers.
A 2027 recruit, Blattner recorded 70 total tackles as only a sophomore last season, also notching a pair of tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception.
Lastly, a freshman out of New Jersey recently announced a Pitt Panthers offer.
Akeem Jones Jr. has an interesting positional makeup, listing defensive end, outside linebacker, and receiver as his roles. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising sophomore competes in a solid private school program in St. Augustine Prep.
To date, his offer list consists of just two schools in Pitt and Syracuse.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
