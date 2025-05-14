Pitt Football Announces Spring Transfer Portal Additions
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers announced their spring transfer portal additions, that will play a role on next season's team.
Pitt will bring on seniors in quarterback Cole Gonzales and tight end Justin Holmes and redshirt freshman defensive back Zion Ferguson.
Gonzales spent his first three seasons, 2022-24 at Western Carolina, throwing for 6,682 yards and 51 touchdowns.
He starred as a sophomore in 2023, completing 204-of-310 passes, 65.8% for 2,803 yards and 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His 28 passing touchdowns set a new school record and led the FCS.
Gonzales also ranked third in the FCS with passer efficiency, 166.40, ranked tied for 14th with 254.8 passing yards per game and rushed 54 times for 203 yards, 3.8 yards per carry. He won SoCon Player of the Year honors.
He started eight games for the Catamounts last season, before missing the final four due to injury. He completed 205-of-332 passes, 61.7%, for 2,543 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions, plus 64 carries for 212 yards 3.3 yards on average, and two touchdowns.
Gonzales played under Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell, wide receivers coach JJ Laster and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau at Western Carolina his first two seasons.
He also played with former Western Carolina players, wide receivers Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., plus star running back Desmond Reid.
Pitt hosted Gonzales on a visit, from Dec. 18-19 during the winter transfer window and then offered him following it. Oklahoma would come in with an offer on Dec. 20 and managed to land him.
He re-entered the transfer portal after the spring season and quickly landed with Pitt.
Holmes spent two seasons at Kent State, with 20 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown, as a sophomore in 2023.
He transferred to Marshall last season, playing in 13 games and starting just one, making a catch for 11 yards. He spent most of his time serving as a run blocker for Marshall.
Ferguson came out of Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga. as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024.
He spent one season with North Carolina, who he picked over Pitt, but didn't play at all and has four years of eligibility remaining.
