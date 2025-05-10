Pitt Panthers Offer Another South Florida Commit
The Pitt Panthers continue to target 2026 prospects currently committed to South Florida.
On April 7, Pittsburgh offered running back Jett Thompson from Coconut Creek High School in Pompano Beach, Florida. The 6-foot, 198-pound 'back had announced his commitment to the Bulls just two days earlier.
On April 28, the Pitt coaching staff had extended an offer to rising senior receiver Dmari Roberts out of Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. He'd committed to South Florida on April 27, having additional college options in Appalachian State, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Howard, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, and Northern
This week, the Panthers targeted a third South Florida commit.
Citing Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell as extending the opportunity, Amarion Queen announced a scholarship offer from the Panthers on Friday, May 9. On April 16, the 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound rising senior gave his verbal commitment to South Florida over offers from Florida and Florida Atlantic.
Queen has an official visit locked in with South Florida for June 13-15.
Will he look to also take an official visit with the Pitt Panthers next month?
That will be interesting to watch. Queen is listed as a cornerback prospect out of Martin High School in Stuart, Florida. While he notched 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and five pass breakups over just nine games last season, he's also capable of playing receiver at the next level.
Over nine games on offense in 2024, Queen recorded 18 catches for 413 yards and five touchdowns.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
