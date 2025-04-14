Pitt Priority Recruit Names Top Schools
The Pitt Panthers made the cut for four-star running back Damon Ferguson, a priority recruit for the coaching staff.
On Sunday, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill Academy announced a Top 11 schools list. Alongside Pitt, that group included Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
The Buckeyes became a factor recently as the Ohio State staff extended an offer on April 5, visiting Columbus shortly thereafter.
According to Ferguson's X feed, he rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in only nine games, averaging over 12 yards per carry last season. In 2024, he also added six catches for 111 yards and a touchdowns, and 26 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions, giving up zero touchdowns on the year.
Schools on Ferguson's offer list that didn't make the cut included Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Florida, Charlotte, Connecticut, Delaware, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Massachusetts, Northwestern, Ohio, Rutgers, Southern Mississippi, South Florida, Stanford, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Towson, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
Along with his ability in multiple phases of the game, it's worth noting Ferguson's track numbers. To date, his personal best 100-meter time is an impressive 10.89 seconds. He also listed a 21.78-sec. in the 200 meters, and a 47.76-sec. in the 400 meters.
While Ferguson returned to campus in the spring, the top prospect is set for an official visit, too. He's set to take that trip from June 5 to June 7.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Kenny Johnson Emphasizes Chemistry with Pitt Quarterback
- Spring Award Winner Applauds Pitt Teammates, Archie Collins
- Details Behind Pitt LB Kyle Louis Spring Game TD Pass
- Pitt Basketball Lands All-Sun Belt Transfer Forward
- Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Ohio State in Spring Scrimmage
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt