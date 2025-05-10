Pitt Offers Breakdown: Three Underclassmen Names Emerge
Among the scores of scholarship offers extended by the Pittsburgh Panthers has been a collection of freshmen.
On SI reviewed some of most notable 2028 recruits added to the board recently.
Antonio Wilcher
Coming off his freshman year, Antonio Wilcher already carries offers from Cal, Florida State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, Syracuse, South Florida, and Western Kentucky.
He's a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle out of Southridge High School in Miami, Florida. Over 10 games last season on varsity as a freshman, Wilcher recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Wilcher is an aggressive, thrashing three-tech defensive lineman with a very bright future. He's athletic enough to play fullback in short yardage situations. More than anything, the fact that he can compete as a fierce defender as only a freshman versus quality varsity talent in Miami tells you all you need to know about how this young player projects.
Judah Blair
Judah Blair is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker from a quality Ohio program in Lakota West.
The Cincinnati-area program has produced Notre Dame safety Ben Minich, Ohio State safety Malik Hartford, Army quarterback Mitch Bolden, Kentucky linebacker Alex Afari, Ohio State cornerback Jyaire Brown, and many others.
To date, Blair has picked up offers from Howard, Maryland, Miami of Ohio, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Toledo. It's also worth noting that Blair recently clocked an impressive 10.90 in the 100 meters.
Brock Baumann
From a program nearby Judah Blair at Lakota West, Brock Bauman is a rising sophomore offensive tackle at Westerville Central at Westerville, Ohio, the hometown of Pittsburgh 2026 safety commit Isaac Patterson.
Baumann is listed 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, excellent size for a prospect yet to finish his freshman year.
So far, his offer list includes only Pitt as the Panthers became the first school to pull the trigger on the Midwest bookend.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
