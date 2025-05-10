Pitt Offers Breakdown: Three Underclassmen Names Emerge

After speaking with @coach_franke I’ve learned that I’m blessed and honored to have my first offer from @Pitt_FB ! I really appreciate @CoachDarveau , @Coach_Manalac , and @CoachDuzziPittFB for being the first to give me a shot!



@AllenTrieu , @RivalsFriedman, @JaredLuginbill pic.twitter.com/uS1W2bgbw4