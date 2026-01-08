Pitt Hosts UAB Transfer TE

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled a visit with UAB transfer tight end Elijah Lagg for Jan. 8, Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported on Jan. 7.

Lagg is reportedly the third tight end to visit Pitt this past week. UCF transfer Kylan Fox was the first on Jan. 3, and Middle Tennessee State transfer Hunter Tipton visited on Jan. 4. Tipton has since committed to Memphis, but Fox is still available in the portal.

Lagg will be the first of the reported transfer tight end visits to meet new tight ends coach Brent Davis, who was hired on Jan. 5.

Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights offensive coordinator Brent Davis embraces Army Black Knights running back A.J. Howard (5) after a win against the Air Force Falcons at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Lagg, a junior, started his career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi, where he played in 14 games and recorded seven catches for 85 yards in two seasons.

Lagg transferred to UAB for the 2025 season, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder had his best season to date with 20 catches for 164 yards in 12 games and six starts.

According to Breisinger's report, Lagg visited North Texas on Jan. 7, FAU on Jan. 6 and plans to visit Arkansas on Jan. 10. The report also added that Lagg is looking into adding another year of eligibility due to his time spent at the JUCO level.

Pitt Trying to Adress TE Need

Pitt will likely need to land two transfer tight ends this cycle due to the exodus of starters from the 2025 season.

Justin Holmes, Jake Overman and Malachi Thomas were all listed as starting tight ends on Pitt's two-deep depth chart for most of the season and now they are all gone. Holmes and Overman ran out of eligibility and Thomas entered the portal to transfer to LSU.

Holmes led the group in receiving and was the primary starter. He had 28 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns, Thomas had 13 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Overman had 10 catches for 78 yards and one score.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Justin Holmes (88) reacts with wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) after his touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Without the three starters, Pitt is only projected to have two scholarship tight ends in 2026, with true freshman Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal. Pitt is also set to return walk-ons Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz and Truitt Brown.

Pitt Transfer Portal Visits

Here are some upcoming visits Pitt has scheduled with transfer portal recruits:

Report: UAB TE Elijah Lagg, Jr. — Jan. 8

Report: Illinois DL Jeremiah Warren, R-So. — Jan. 8

Memphis LB DeMarco Ward, R-So. — Jan. 9

Report: Holy Cross LB Lathan Croley, So. — Jan. 9

IUP DE Logan Goodwin, R-Fr. — Jan. 10

Report: Robert Morris S Xavier Styles, So. — Jan. 10

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt