Pitt To Host Holy Cross Transfer LB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive a visit from Holy Cross transfer linebacker Lathan Croley on Jan. 9, 247Sports reported on Jan. 7.

Croley also visited James Maddison on Jan. 7-8, per the report.

Holy Cross LB transfer Lathan Croley is visiting JMU (Jan. 7-8) and Pitt (Jan. 9), his reps @DreamMakersTM tell @chris_hummer, @mzenitz and @CodyNagel247. https://t.co/0aVTXkjKnc — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 7, 2026

Croley played two seasons with the Crusaders, where he played on special teams as a freshman and was the second-leading tackler as a sophomore with 80 take downs, 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks in 2025.

Croley was an unranked player coming out of high school by both 247Sports and Rivals. He held just four other offers from UCF, Appalachian State, Marshall and Georgetown.

Pitt is still in search of starting linebackers to replace All-American Kyle Louis, who is preparing for the NFL Draft, and Rasheem Biles, who is touted as one of the top transfers available in the portal.

Pitt Adds Another LB Visit

Corley and Memphis transfer linebacker DeMarco Ward will be the first two reported transfer linebackers to visit Pitt since new linebackers coach Joe Bowen was hired.

Bowen brings extensive experience as a linebackers coach and, more recently, as a defensive coordinator at Buffalo. He has coached several All-American linebackers and is one of the fastest-rising coaches in the industry, having started his career just over 10 years ago. He has since been named Linebacker Coach of the Year by Footballscoop and selected to the 2024 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

Pitt is set to return plenty of linebackers in 2026, but many lack in-game experience. The most experienced include All-ACC Honorable Mention Braylan Lovelace and redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lovelace was the team's second-leading tackler with 80 stops, one sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Lindsey played in place of Louis in the Military Bowl and while he was dealing with an injury during the season. Lindsey appeared in 13 games, making 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Outside of Lovelace and Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu entered this season as key rotational players, but both suffered season-ending injuries in fall camp.

Some other players who could compete for a starting job include redshirt freshman Davin Brewton, redshirt juniors Abe Ibrahim and Drew Foster, true freshmen Justin Thomson, Emanuel Taylor, John Wetzel and Emory Fluhr, and incoming freshmen Marcus Jennings, Isaiah Simmons and Desmond Johnson. All of whom have been career backups.

Pitt Transfer Portal Visits

Here are some upcoming visits Pitt has scheduled with transfer portal recruits:

Memphis LB DeMarco Ward, R-So. — Jan. 9

Report: Holy Cross LB Lathan Croley, So. — Jan. 9

IUP DE Logan Goodwin, R-Fr. — Jan. 10

Report: Robert Morris S Xavier Styles, So. — Jan. 10

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt